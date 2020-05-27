Teckwah Industrial : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution

|
5/27/2020
Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory
CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD
Security
TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD - SG0561000464 - 561
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date &Time of Broadcast
27-May-2020 07:42:57
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200527DVCARBDX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lo Swee Oi
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.01
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
26/06/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
25/06/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
5/27/2020
Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.01
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.01
Pay Date
03/07/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD
Company Registration No. 197201105E
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
NOTICE OF RECORD DATE
Notice is hereby given that the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on June 26, 2020 at 5.00 p.m. for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the proposed tax exempt (one-tier) final dividend of 1.0 Singapore cent per ordinary share for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Proposed Dividend").
Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services of 80 Robinson Road, #02-00, Singapore 068898, up to 5.00 p.m. on June 26, 2020 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlement to the Proposed Dividend. Members whose securities accounts with the Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with the shares as at 5.00 p.m. on June 26, 2020 will be entitled to such Proposed Dividend.
The Proposed Dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 18, 2020, will be paid on July 3, 2020.
By Order of the Board
Lo Swee Oi
Company Secretary
May 27, 2020
Singapore
