MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

(561)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/20
0.435 SGD   +1.16%
12:08aTECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Annual General Meeting
PU
12:08aTECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution
PU
05/06TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Response to Queries from SGX on the Company's Annual Report 2019
PU
Teckwah Industrial : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution

05/27/2020

05/27/2020 | 12:08am EDT

5/27/2020

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

Security

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD - SG0561000464 - 561

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date &Time of Broadcast

27-May-2020 07:42:57

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG200527DVCARBDX

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lo Swee Oi

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Not Applicable

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Final

Financial Year End

31/12/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.01

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

26/06/2020 17:00:00

Ex Date

25/06/2020

Dividend Details

Payment Type

5/27/2020

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.01

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.01

Pay Date

03/07/2020

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Attachments

Notice%20of%20Record%20Date.docx.pdf

Total size =135K MB

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

Company Registration No. 197201105E

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

Notice is hereby given that the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on June 26, 2020 at 5.00 p.m. for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the proposed tax exempt (one-tier) final dividend of 1.0 Singapore cent per ordinary share for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Proposed Dividend").

Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services of 80 Robinson Road, #02-00, Singapore 068898, up to 5.00 p.m. on June 26, 2020 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlement to the Proposed Dividend. Members whose securities accounts with the Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with the shares as at 5.00 p.m. on June 26, 2020 will be entitled to such Proposed Dividend.

The Proposed Dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 18, 2020, will be paid on July 3, 2020.

By Order of the Board

Lo Swee Oi

Company Secretary

May 27, 2020

Singapore

Disclaimer

Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 04:07:07 UTC
