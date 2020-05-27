Teckwah Industrial : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

Company Registration No. 197201105E

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

Notice is hereby given that the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on June 26, 2020 at 5.00 p.m. for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the proposed tax exempt (one-tier) final dividend of 1.0 Singapore cent per ordinary share for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Proposed Dividend").

Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services of 80 Robinson Road, #02-00, Singapore 068898, up to 5.00 p.m. on June 26, 2020 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlement to the Proposed Dividend. Members whose securities accounts with the Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with the shares as at 5.00 p.m. on June 26, 2020 will be entitled to such Proposed Dividend.

The Proposed Dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 18, 2020, will be paid on July 3, 2020.

By Order of the Board

Lo Swee Oi

Company Secretary

May 27, 2020

Singapore