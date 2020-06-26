Teckwah Industrial : Resignation of Human Capital Director

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
Due to personal health issues.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its �nancial reporting?
No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
Yes
If Yes, Please provide full details
The Company is in the midst of recruiting a suitable replacement for this position. Meanwhile, Ms Mai Ah Ngo, Executive Director, will continue to oversee the Group Human Capital function.
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Date of Appointment to current position 04/06/2014
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
4
Number of cessations of appointments speci�ed in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 0
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
Human Capital Director
Role and responsibilities
Overall responsible for the Group's Human Resource Management and Training and Development.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
No
Past (for the last 5 years)
Nil
Present
Nil