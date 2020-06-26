Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd    561   SG0561000464

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

(561)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teckwah Industrial : Resignation of Human Capital Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 06:39am EDT

CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION::RESIGNATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL DIRECTOR

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

Securities

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD - SG0561000464 - 561

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date &Time of Broadcast 26-Jun-2020 17:43:59

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Resignation of Human Capital Director

Announcement Reference

SG200626OTHR4CKF

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lo Swee Oi

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Resignation of Ms Joyce Chan Choy Yin as Human Capital Director

Additional Details

Name Of Person

Joyce Chan Choy Yin

Age 54

Is effective date of cessation known?

Yes

If yes, please provide the date 30/06/2020

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation

Due to personal health issues.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its �nancial reporting?

No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?

Yes

If Yes, Please provide full details

The Company is in the midst of recruiting a suitable replacement for this position. Meanwhile, Ms Mai Ah Ngo, Executive Director, will continue to oversee the Group Human Capital function.

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Date of Appointment to current position 04/06/2014

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?

Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)

4

Number of cessations of appointments speci�ed in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 0

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Human Capital Director

Role and responsibilities

Overall responsible for the Group's Human Resource Management and Training and Development.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries

Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

No

Past (for the last 5 years)

Nil

Present

Nil

Disclaimer

Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 10:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORA
06:39aTECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Resignation of Human Capital Director
PU
06/18TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Resolutions Passed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting Held ..
PU
06/17TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Response to Substantial and Relevant Questions by Sharehold..
PU
06/14TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Response to Queries from SGX on the Company's Annual Report..
PU
05/27TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/27TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution
PU
05/06TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Response to Queries from SGX on the Company's Annual Report..
PU
04/13TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Approval Granted for Extension of Time to Hold Annual Gener..
PU
2019TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Notice of AGM (Replacement Notice) & Proxy Form
PU
2019TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Proposed Acquisition of Profoto Digital Services Pte Ltd
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 174 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2019 8,97 M 6,45 M 6,45 M
Net cash 2019 23,9 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
Yield 2019 3,23%
Capitalization 106 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 576
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kee Seng Chua Chairman & Managing Director
Sherlin Lee Director-Business Operations
Yin Shian Goh Finance Director
Song Teck Kam Director-Technology & Productivity
Chee Mun Ng Director-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD-2.15%76
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-17.87%6 371
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-19.77%5 858
CIMPRESS PLC-35.37%2 104
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-21.74%1 847
DELUXE CORPORATION-54.79%944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group