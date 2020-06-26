Teckwah Industrial : Resignation of Human Capital Director

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

Securities

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD - SG0561000464 - 561

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date &Time of Broadcast 26-Jun-2020 17:43:59

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Resignation of Human Capital Director

Announcement Reference

SG200626OTHR4CKF

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Lo Swee Oi

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Resignation of Ms Joyce Chan Choy Yin as Human Capital Director

Additional Details

Name Of Person

Joyce Chan Choy Yin

Age 54

Is effective date of cessation known?

Yes

If yes, please provide the date 30/06/2020

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation

Due to personal health issues.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its �nancial reporting?

No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?

Yes

If Yes, Please provide full details

The Company is in the midst of recruiting a suitable replacement for this position. Meanwhile, Ms Mai Ah Ngo, Executive Director, will continue to oversee the Group Human Capital function.

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Date of Appointment to current position 04/06/2014

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?

Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)

4

Number of cessations of appointments speci�ed in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 0

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Human Capital Director

Role and responsibilities

Overall responsible for the Group's Human Resource Management and Training and Development.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries

Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

No

Past (for the last 5 years)

Nil

Present

Nil