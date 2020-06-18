Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd    561   SG0561000464

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

(561)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teckwah Industrial : Resolutions Passed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting Held by Electronic Means for FY2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/18/2020 | 11:37pm EDT

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD

Security

TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD - SG0561000464 - 561

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual General Meeting

Date &Time of Broadcast 18-Jun-2020 17:36:33

Status

Replacement

Lo Swee Oi

Designation

Company Secretary

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Event NarrativeEvent Dates

Meeting Date and Time 18/06/2020 10:00:00

Response Deadline Date 15/06/2020 10:00:00

Event Venue(s)

Place

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/KIJP8U17WFL6L9GL/11298d1b2b187aac6ab61f1110b05c6f32a1ca29119d151c778b3ac05

1/2

Venue(s)Venue details

Meeting Venue

The AGM will be held by electronic means on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m. (Singapore Time) . Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.

Attachments

ResoPassed2020AGM_Final.pdf

Total size =359K MB

Related Announcements

Related Announcements

17/06/2020 07:44:06 27/05/2020 07:40:58

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/KIJP8U17WFL6L9GL/11298d1b2b187aac6ab61f1110b05c6f32a1ca29119d151c778b3ac05… 2/2

(A)

Resolutions Passed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST"), the Board of Directors of Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 27 May 2020 were duly approved and passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM convened by way of electronic means on 18 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below:

Resolution number and details

Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution

For

Against

Number of shares

As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution

(%)

Number of shares

As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution

(%)

As Ordinary Business

Resolution 1

Adoption of Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019

161,940,716

161,940,716

100.00%

0

0.00%

Resolution 2

Declaration of final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 1.0 Singapore cent per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019

161,940,716

161,940,716

100.00%

0

0.00%

Resolution 3

Re-election of Ms Mai Ah Ngo as a Director

161,940,716

147,719,216

91.22%

14,221,500

8.78%

Resolution 4

Re-election of Mr Peter Chan Pee Teck as a Director

161,940,716

146,475,016

90.45%

15,465,700

9.55%

Resolution number and details

Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution

For

Against

Number of shares

As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution

(%)

Number of shares

As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution

(%)

As Ordinary Business

Resolution 5

Re-election of Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang as a Director

161,940,716

146,475,016

90.45%

15,465,700

9.55%

Resolution 6

Re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditors for the ensuing year and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration

161,940,716

160,696,516

99.23%

1,244,200

0.77%

Resolution 7

Approval of proposed Directors' fees of $244,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019

161,940,716

161,381,516

99.65%

559,200

0.35%

As Special Business

Resolution 8

Authority to issue additional shares pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Cap. 50

161,940,716

147,650,816

91.18%

14,289,900

8.82%

Resolution 9

Continued Appointment of Mr Peter Chan Pee Teck, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST

126,910,016

111,444,316

87.81%

15,465,700

12.19%

Resolution 10

Continued Appointment of Mr Peter Chan Pee Teck, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST

51,778,036

36,312,336

70.13%

15,465,700

29.87%

Resolution number and details

Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution

For

Against

Number of shares

As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution

(%)

Number of shares

As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution

(%)

As Special Business

Resolution 11

Continued Appointment of Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST

126,910,016

111,444,216

87.81%

15,465,700

12.19%

Resolution 12

Continued Appointment of Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST

51,778,036

36,312,336

70.13%

15,465,700

29.87%

(B)Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolutions

In compliance with Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, the following Directors of the Company and their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST), have abstained from voting on Resolutions 10 and 12:

Name

Number of Shares

Mr Thomas Chua Kee Seng

1,900,000

Mr Ng Nai Ping

780,000

Ms Mai Ah Ngo

792,000

Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang

140,000

Rockville Holdings Pte Ltd

1,808,000

Mr Chua Kee Hin

40,000

In addition, the following entities have voluntarily abstained from voting on Resolutions 10 and 12:

Name

Number of Shares

Chua Seng Tek Holdings Pte Ltd

69,811,980

Airjet Investments Pte Ltd

35,030,700

Other than Resolutions 10 and 12, there were no parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolutions put to the vote at the AGM.

Disclaimer

Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 03:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORA
06/18TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Resolutions Passed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting Held ..
PU
06/17TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Response to Substantial and Relevant Questions by Sharehold..
PU
06/14TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Response to Queries from SGX on the Company's Annual Report..
PU
05/27TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/27TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution
PU
05/06TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Response to Queries from SGX on the Company's Annual Report..
PU
04/13TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Approval Granted for Extension of Time to Hold Annual Gener..
PU
2019TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Notice of AGM (Replacement Notice) & Proxy Form
PU
2019TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Proposed Acquisition of Profoto Digital Services Pte Ltd
PU
2018TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL : Notice of Book Closure Date - Interim Dividend
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 174 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2019 8,97 M 6,43 M 6,43 M
Net cash 2019 23,9 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
Yield 2019 3,23%
Capitalization 105 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 576
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kee Seng Chua Chairman & Managing Director
Sherlin Lee Director-Business Operations
Yin Shian Goh Finance Director
Song Teck Kam Director-Technology & Productivity
Chee Mun Ng Director-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECKWAH INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD-3.23%75
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-16.82%6 518
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-18.53%5 951
CIMPRESS PLC-37.65%2 029
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-21.12%1 849
DELUXE CORPORATION-52.18%999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group