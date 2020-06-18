Teckwah Industrial : Resolutions Passed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting Held by Electronic Means for FY2019

Resolutions Passed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"),the Board of Directors of Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 27 May 2020 were duly approved and passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM convened by way of electronic means on 18 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m.
The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below:
Resolution number and details
Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution
For
Against
Number of shares
As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution
(%)
Number of shares
As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution
(%)
As Ordinary Business
Resolution 1
Adoption of Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019
161,940,716
161,940,716
100.00%
0
0.00%
Resolution 2
Declaration of final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 1.0 Singapore cent per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019
161,940,716
161,940,716
100.00%
0
0.00%
Resolution 3
Re-election of Ms Mai Ah Ngo as a Director
161,940,716
147,719,216
91.22%
14,221,500
8.78%
Resolution 4
Re-election of Mr Peter Chan Pee Teck as a Director
161,940,716
146,475,016
90.45%
15,465,700
9.55%
As Ordinary Business
Resolution 5
Re-election of Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang as a Director
161,940,716
146,475,016
90.45%
15,465,700
9.55%
Resolution 6
Re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditors for the ensuing year and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration
161,940,716
160,696,516
99.23%
1,244,200
0.77%
Resolution 7
Approval of proposed Directors' fees of $244,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019
161,940,716
161,381,516
99.65%
559,200
0.35%
As Special Business
Resolution 8
Authority to issue additional shares pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Cap. 50
161,940,716
147,650,816
91.18%
14,289,900
8.82%
Resolution 9
Continued Appointment of Mr Peter Chan Pee Teck, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST
126,910,016
111,444,316
87.81%
15,465,700
12.19%
Resolution 10
Continued Appointment of Mr Peter Chan Pee Teck, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST
51,778,036
36,312,336
70.13%
15,465,700
29.87%
As Special Business
Resolution 11
Continued Appointment of Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST
126,910,016
111,444,216
87.81%
15,465,700
12.19%
Resolution 12
Continued Appointment of Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST
51,778,036
36,312,336
70.13%
15,465,700
29.87%
(B)Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolutions
In compliance with Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, the following Directors of the Company and their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST), have abstained from voting on Resolutions 10 and 12:
Name
Number of Shares
Mr Thomas Chua Kee Seng
1,900,000
Mr Ng Nai Ping
780,000
Ms Mai Ah Ngo
792,000
Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang
140,000
Rockville Holdings Pte Ltd
1,808,000
Mr Chua Kee Hin
40,000
In addition, the following entities have voluntarily abstained from voting on Resolutions 10 and 12:
Name
Number of Shares
Chua Seng Tek Holdings Pte Ltd
69,811,980
Airjet Investments Pte Ltd
35,030,700
Other than Resolutions 10 and 12, there were no parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolutions put to the vote at the AGM.
