Teckwah Industrial : Resolutions Passed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting Held by Electronic Means for FY2019

Annual General Meeting

Date &Time of Broadcast 18-Jun-2020 17:36:33

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Meeting Date and Time 18/06/2020 10:00:00

Response Deadline Date 15/06/2020 10:00:00

Meeting Venue The AGM will be held by electronic means on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m. (Singapore Time) . Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.

(A)

Resolutions Passed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST"), the Board of Directors of Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 27 May 2020 were duly approved and passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM convened by way of electronic means on 18 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below:

Resolution number and details Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution For Against Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) As Ordinary Business Resolution 1 Adoption of Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 161,940,716 161,940,716 100.00% 0 0.00% Resolution 2 Declaration of final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 1.0 Singapore cent per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019 161,940,716 161,940,716 100.00% 0 0.00% Resolution 3 Re-election of Ms Mai Ah Ngo as a Director 161,940,716 147,719,216 91.22% 14,221,500 8.78% Resolution 4 Re-election of Mr Peter Chan Pee Teck as a Director 161,940,716 146,475,016 90.45% 15,465,700 9.55%

Resolution number and details Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution For Against Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) As Ordinary Business Resolution 5 Re-election of Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang as a Director 161,940,716 146,475,016 90.45% 15,465,700 9.55% Resolution 6 Re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditors for the ensuing year and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration 161,940,716 160,696,516 99.23% 1,244,200 0.77% Resolution 7 Approval of proposed Directors' fees of $244,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019 161,940,716 161,381,516 99.65% 559,200 0.35% As Special Business Resolution 8 Authority to issue additional shares pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Cap. 50 161,940,716 147,650,816 91.18% 14,289,900 8.82% Resolution 9 Continued Appointment of Mr Peter Chan Pee Teck, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST 126,910,016 111,444,316 87.81% 15,465,700 12.19% Resolution 10 Continued Appointment of Mr Peter Chan Pee Teck, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST 51,778,036 36,312,336 70.13% 15,465,700 29.87% Resolution number and details Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution For Against Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) As Special Business Resolution 11 Continued Appointment of Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST 126,910,016 111,444,216 87.81% 15,465,700 12.19% Resolution 12 Continued Appointment of Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang, as an independent director, for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST 51,778,036 36,312,336 70.13% 15,465,700 29.87%

(B)Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolutions

In compliance with Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, the following Directors of the Company and their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST), have abstained from voting on Resolutions 10 and 12:

Name Number of Shares Mr Thomas Chua Kee Seng 1,900,000 Mr Ng Nai Ping 780,000 Ms Mai Ah Ngo 792,000 Mr John Lim Hwee Chiang 140,000 Rockville Holdings Pte Ltd 1,808,000 Mr Chua Kee Hin 40,000

In addition, the following entities have voluntarily abstained from voting on Resolutions 10 and 12:

Name Number of Shares Chua Seng Tek Holdings Pte Ltd 69,811,980 Airjet Investments Pte Ltd 35,030,700

Other than Resolutions 10 and 12, there were no parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolutions put to the vote at the AGM.