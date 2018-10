Tecnicas Reunidas : Quarterly information of operations on execution of the liquidity agreement 5Q.

TO THE SPANISH STOCK MARKET COMMISSION

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Further to our notice of Relevant Information with registration number 254418, in connection with the liquidity agreement currently in force signed with Santander Investment Bolsa, Sociedad de Valores, SAU, we hereby provide, additionally to Relevant Information 257391, information of the operations made in the fifth quarter of the said agreement (July 11, 2018 - October 10, 2018), in accordance with the provisions of Circular 1/2017, of April 26, of the Spanish Stock Market Commission, on Liquidity Agreements.

SUMMARY 5T Shares Value (€) Medium price (€) Initial amount of the contract 74.500 2.537.098 € Initial amount of the quarter 68.600 2.544.186,38 € Purchases 987.865 -27.480.847,75 € 27,82 € Sales -971.965 27.065.202,29 € 27,85 € Expenses 13.468,70 € Final account 84.500 2.115.072,22 €