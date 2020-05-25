Tecnicas Reunidas S A : The Company sends presentation regarding 2020 First Quarter Results
05/25/2020 | 09:48am EDT
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS PRESENTATION
MAY 25TH 2020
JUAN LLADÓ
CEO
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
UNPRECEDENTED CONTEXT
COVID pandemic
Oil price collapse
World recession
TR STRENGTHS TO FACE IT
Solid backlog
Continuity in project execution
Optimisation and efficiency program
Strong financial position
Ongoing pipeline
SOLID BACKLOG
€10.9 Bn Backlog > 2x annual sales
55%
40%
5%
Upstream Downstream Power
First tier industrial customers
Solid project fundamentals
Project rescheduling, without cancellations
Earnings visibility
CONTINUITY IN PROJECT EXECUTION
Impact
Mitigation
Engineering
Procurement
Construction
Engineering and home office task forces work disruption
Delays in fabrication, inspections, logistics availability and customs
Difficulties in labour mobilization with productivity impact
Subcontractors strength for addressing the scenario
Smart work for 5,000 engineers withhigh productivity
Successful virtual inspections
Change of routes
Alternative sourcing
Quarantines and demobilisation at sites
Project schedule extension
Contractual coverage
Cash management
Flexibility and coordination with clients and suppliers
OPTIMIZATION AND EFFICIENCY PROGRAM
TR-ansforma
Initiative launched at the end of 2019 to consolidate margins and increase competitiveness
Corporate costs reduction
Efficient procurement and subcontracting
Engineering and project management
Management and strategic
Overhead costs reduction
Third party services reduction
Further standardisation of procedures
Improvement of cash flow management
Joint work with suppliers & subcontractors for efficiencies and savings
Surplus material optimization
Cost reduction in field engineering
Cost reduction in workforce on site
Cost reduction in engineering at home office
Reinforced Talent Management scheme
Strengthening Planning, Cost Control & Risk Management
STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION
Net Cash Position
€M
419
370
258 250
219 215
2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
2019
Q1 2020
Strongnet cash position
Robust balance sheet and liquidity position to face uncertainties o € 1,234 million total liquidity:
€ 1,082 million gross cash
€ 242 million credit lines
€ 904 million total financing:o € 662 million drawn o € 242 million undrawn
Q1 2020 RESULTS
PROFIT AND LOSS
€ Million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Var.
Revenues
1,181
915
+29%
EBIT
23.7
10.6
+124%
Margin
2.0%
1.2%
Net financial results
-11.3
-3.6
Profit before taxes
12.4
5.7
+117%
Taxes
-3.7
-2.0
Net profit
8.7
3.7
+135%
PIPELINE OPPORTUNITIES
83%
in non-oil production industries
21% 52%
17%
10%
Oil Gas Downstream Power
40 US$B in
opportunities
No pipeline cancellations
Delays in decision making process
65% in Middle East
Increase of feasibility studies and FEEDs signals future investments
BUSINESS AND MARKET OUTLOOK
TR is well positioned:
Solid backlog
Continuity in project execution
Cost optimization and efficiency plan in place
Strong financial position
Ongoing pipeline with delayed awards
Facing the future with prudent optimism
