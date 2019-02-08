Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/08
1.3 BRL   +2.36%
03:15pTECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - January/2019
PU
01/14TECNISA : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the ASM
PU
01/08TECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - December/2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tecnisa : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - January/2019

0
02/08/2019 | 03:15pm EST

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11

CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between 1st and 31st of January, 2019:

(

) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

( X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.

Company Name: TECNISA S/A

Final Balance

Disclaimer

Tecnisa SA published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 20:14:09 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 373 M
EBIT 2018 -115 M
Net income 2018 -117 M
Debt 2018 446 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 421 M
Chart TECNISA SA
Duration : Period :
Tecnisa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECNISA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,78  BRL
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meyer Joseph Nigri Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Barbosa Leonardos Chairman
Flávio Vidigal de Capua CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Fabio Villas Bôas Technical Director
Fernando Tadeu Perez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECNISA SA-12.41%113
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.37%48 151
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.14%40 845
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.17%40 794
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD15.09%30 514
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD11.63%30 269
