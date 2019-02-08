Tecnisa : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - January/2019

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11

CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between 1st and 31st of January, 2019:

(

) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

( X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.

Company Name: TECNISA S/A

Final Balance

There were no transactions in the period. Securities Characteristics Quantity Same Class / Type Total Common 159.301.160 48,10% 48,10% 5th Issue 0 0,00% 0,00% 6th Issue 0 0,00% 0,00%

