Tecnisa : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - January/2019

CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11
CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Between 1st and 31st of January, 2019:
(
) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
( X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.
Company Name: TECNISA S/A
Final Balance
There were no transactions in the period.
|
Securities Characteristics
|
Quantity
|
Same Class / Type
|
Total
|
Common
|
159.301.160
|
48,10%
|
48,10%
|
5th Issue
|
0
|
0,00%
|
0,00%
|
6th Issue
|
0
|
0,00%
|
0,00%
