Tecnisa : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - March/2019
04/08/2019
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11
CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:
(
) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002.
(
X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.
Company Name: TECNISA S/A
Company &
X ) Board of
( ) Executive Officers
( ) Audit Commitee
) Controlling
(
) Treasury
Related
Directors
Shareholders
Persons
Initial Balance
Securities /
% of participation
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Derivatives
Same Class / Type
Total
Shares
Common
5.003
0,00%
0,00%
Debentures
5th Issue
0
0,00%
0,00%
Debentures
6th Issue
0
0,00%
0,00%
|
Transactions in the referred month
Securities /
Securities
Brokerage House
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price (R$)
Volume (R$)
Derivatives
Characteristics
There were no transactions in the period.
|
Final Balance
Securities /
% of participation
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Derivatives
Same Class / Type
Total
Shares
Common
5.003
0,00%
0,00%
Debentures
5th Issue
0
0,00%
0,00%
Debentures
6th Issue
0
0,00%
0,00%
|
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11
CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:
(
) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002.
(
X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.
Company Name: TECNISA S/A
Company &
) Board of
( X ) Executive Officers
( ) Audit Commitee
|
) Controlling
|
) Treasury
Related
Directors
Shareholders
Persons
|
Initial Balance
Securities /
% of participation
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Derivatives
Same Class / Type
Total
Shares
Common
242.752
0,07%
0,07%
Debentures
5th Issue
0
0,00%
0,00%
Debentures
6th Issue
0
0,00%
0,00%
Transactions in the referred month
Securities /
Securities
Brokerage House
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price (R$)
Volume (R$)
Derivatives
Characteristics
There were no transactions in the period.
|
Final Balance
Securities /
% of participation
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Derivatives
Same Class / Type
Total
Shares
Common
242.752
0,07%
0,07%
Debentures
5th Issue
0
0,00%
0,00%
Debentures
6th Issue
0
0,00%
0,00%
|
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11
CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:
(
) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002.
(
X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.
Company Name: TECNISA S/A
Company &
) Board of
( ) Executive Officers
( X ) Audit Commitee
|
) Controlling
|
) Treasury
Related
Directors
Shareholders
Persons
|
Initial Balance
Securities /
% of participation
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Derivatives
Same Class / Type
Shares
Transactions in the referred month
|
Final Balance
Shares
|
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11
Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:
(
) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002.
(
X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.
Company Name: TECNISA S/A
Company &
) Board of
( ) Executive Officers
|
|
) Treasury
|
Initial Balance
|
Transactions in the referred month
|
Final Balance
|
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11
Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:
(
) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002.
(
X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.
Company Name: TECNISA S/A
Company &
) Board of
( ) Executive Officers
|
|
|
Initial Balance
Shares
Transactions in the referred month
|
Final Balance
Shares
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Tecnisa SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 21:42:08 UTC
