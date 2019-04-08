Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Tecnisa SA    TCSA3   BRTCSAACNOR3

TECNISA SA

(TCSA3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/08
1.29 BRL   +0.78%
05:43pTECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - March/2019
PU
03/07TECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - February/2019
PU
02/08TECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - January/2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tecnisa : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - March/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11

CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:

(

) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002.

(

X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.

Company Name: TECNISA S/A

Company &

(

X ) Board of

( ) Executive Officers

( ) Audit Commitee

(

) Controlling

(

) Treasury

Related

Directors

Shareholders

Persons

Initial Balance

Securities /

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Derivatives

Same Class / Type

Total

Shares

Common

5.003

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

5th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

6th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Transactions in the referred month

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage House

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

There were no transactions in the period.

Final Balance

Securities /

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Derivatives

Same Class / Type

Total

Shares

Common

5.003

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

5th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

6th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11

CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:

(

) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002.

(

X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.

Company Name: TECNISA S/A

Company &

(

) Board of

( X ) Executive Officers

( ) Audit Commitee

(

) Controlling

(

) Treasury

Related

Directors

Shareholders

Persons

Initial Balance

Securities /

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Derivatives

Same Class / Type

Total

Shares

Common

242.752

0,07%

0,07%

Debentures

5th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

6th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Transactions in the referred month

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage House

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

There were no transactions in the period.

Final Balance

Securities /

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Derivatives

Same Class / Type

Total

Shares

Common

242.752

0,07%

0,07%

Debentures

5th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

6th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11

CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:

(

) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002.

(

X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.

Company Name: TECNISA S/A

Company &

(

) Board of

( ) Executive Officers

( X ) Audit Commitee

(

) Controlling

(

) Treasury

Related

Directors

Shareholders

Persons

Initial Balance

Securities /

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Derivatives

Same Class / Type

Total

Shares

Common

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

5th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

6th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Transactions in the referred month

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage House

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

There were no transactions in the period.

Final Balance

Securities /

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Derivatives

Same Class / Type

Total

Shares

Common

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

5th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

6th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11

CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:

(

) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002.

(

X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.

Company Name: TECNISA S/A

Company &

(

) Board of

( ) Executive Officers

( ) Audit Commitee

(

X ) Controlling

(

) Treasury

Related

Directors

Shareholders

Persons

Initial Balance

Securities /

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Derivatives

Same Class / Type

Total

Shares

Common

159.301.160

48,10%

48,10%

Debentures

5th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

6th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Transactions in the referred month

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage House

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

There were no transactions in the period.

Final Balance

Securities /

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Derivatives

Same Class / Type

Total

Shares

Common

159.301.160

48,10%

48,10%

Debentures

5th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

6th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11

CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:

(

) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002.

(

X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.

Company Name: TECNISA S/A

Company &

(

) Board of

( ) Executive Officers

( ) Audit Commitee

(

) Controlling

( X ) Treasury

Related

Directors

Shareholders

Persons

Initial Balance

Securities /

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Derivatives

Same Class / Type

Total

Shares

Common

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

5th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

6th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Transactions in the referred month

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage House

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

There were no transactions in the period.

Final Balance

Securities /

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Derivatives

Same Class / Type

Total

Shares

Common

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

5th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

Debentures

6th Issue

0

0,00%

0,00%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tecnisa SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 21:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECNISA SA
05:43pTECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - March/2019
PU
03/07TECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - February/2019
PU
02/08TECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - January/2019
PU
01/14TECNISA : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the ASM
PU
01/08TECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - December/2018
PU
2018TECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - November/2018
PU
2018TECNISA : Calendar of Events 2019
PU
2018TECNISA : H.I.G. Capital Forms a Joint Venture with Tecnisa for Residential Real..
AQ
2018TECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - October/2018
PU
2018TECNISA : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - September/2018
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 586 M
EBIT 2019 6,52 M
Net income 2019 27,0 M
Debt 2019 454 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 424 M
Chart TECNISA SA
Duration : Period :
Tecnisa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECNISA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,78  BRL
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meyer Joseph Nigri Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Barbosa Leonardos Chairman
Flávio Vidigal de Capua CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Fabio Villas Bôas Technical Director
Fernando Tadeu Perez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECNISA SA-11.72%110
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.00%52 239
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.15%42 879
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.12.13%41 952
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD30.49%33 661
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD22.14%33 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About