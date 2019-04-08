Tecnisa : Consolidated Position CVM 358 - March/2019

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11

CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between 1st and 31st of March, 2019:

( ) only happened transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002.

( X ) there were no transactions with securities and derivatives as presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002, being that I own the following positions of the securities and derivatives.

Company Name: TECNISA S/A

Company & ( ) Board of ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Audit Commitee ( ) Controlling ( X ) Treasury

Related Directors Shareholders

Persons

Initial Balance

Securities / % of participation

Securities Characteristics Quantity

Derivatives Same Class / Type Total

Shares Common 0 0,00% 0,00%

Debentures 5th Issue 0 0,00% 0,00%

Debentures 6th Issue 0 0,00% 0,00%

Transactions in the referred month

Securities / Securities Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$)

Derivatives Characteristics

There were no transactions in the period.

Final Balance

Securities / % of participation

Securities Characteristics Quantity

Derivatives Same Class / Type Total

Shares Common 0 0,00% 0,00%

Debentures 5th Issue 0 0,00% 0,00%