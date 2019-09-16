Tecnoglass to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Barranquilla, Colombia, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries, today announced that the Company will present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Chicago, IL, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 4:20 p.m. eastern time (3:20 p.m. Bogota, Colombia time).

A live broadcast of the presentation, including presentation materials, may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Tecnoglass' website at www.tecnoglass.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Tecnoglass is the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America and the second largest glass fabricator serving the United States. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company operates out of a 2.7 million square foot vertically-integrated, state- of-the-art manufacturing complex that provides easy access to the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Tecnoglass supplies over 900 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for more than 70% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), 50 United Nations Plaza (New York), Trump Plaza (Panama), Icon Bay (Miami), and Salesforce Tower (San Francisco). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998 .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Santiago Giraldo

Chief Financial Officer

305-503-9062

investorrelations@tecnoglass.com



