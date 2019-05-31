Tecnotree Oyj : Corporation – Managers' transactions (Kaj Hagros)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hagros, Kaj Peter
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Tecnotree Oyj
LEI: 743700MRPVY17ASHCX38
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700MRPVY17ASHCX38_20190531163401_3
Transaction date: 2019-05-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010227
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,271 Unit price: .065 EUR
(2): Volume: NaN Unit price: NaN EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 4,271 Volume weighted average price: .065 EUR
TECNOTREE CORPORATION
Further information:
Kirsti Parvi, CFO tel. +358 50 517 4569
Disclaimer
Tecnotree Oyj published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 20:58:04 UTC