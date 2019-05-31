Log in
Tecnotree Oyj : Corporation – Managers' transactions (Kaj Hagros)

05/31/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hagros, Kaj Peter
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Tecnotree Oyj
LEI: 743700MRPVY17ASHCX38
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700MRPVY17ASHCX38_20190531163401_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-05-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010227

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,271 Unit price: .065 EUR

(2): Volume: NaN Unit price: NaN EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 4,271 Volume weighted average price: .065 EUR

TECNOTREE CORPORATION

Further information:
Kirsti Parvi, CFO tel. +358 50 517 4569

Disclaimer

Tecnotree Oyj published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 20:58:04 UTC
