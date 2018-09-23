Tecnotree Oyj : Correction to the Finnish translation of Viking Acquisition Corp’s upgraded offer

Correction to the Finnish translation of Viking Acquisition Corp's upgraded offer
There was a translation error in the Finnish version of the Viking Acquisitions Corp's offer letter, which was published by Tecnotree on 19 September 2018. The original sentence: 'Viking is willing to sell its approximately 24% shareholding in Tecnotree ' was translated into Finnish in the way that the reader may presume that Viking is willing to sell only 24% of its holding in Tecnotree.'
The English version of the offer letter was right. The corrected Finnish translation is attached.
Tecnotree Corporation
Further information:
Kirsti Parvi, CFO, +358 50 517 4569
