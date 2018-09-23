Log in
TECNOTREE OYJ (TEM1V)
  Report  
Tecnotree Oyj : Correction to the Finnish translation of Viking Acquisition Corp's upgraded offer

09/23/2018

Correction to the Finnish translation of Viking Acquisition Corp's upgraded offer

There was a translation error in the Finnish version of the Viking Acquisitions Corp's offer letter, which was published by Tecnotree on 19 September 2018. The original sentence: 'Viking is willing to sell its approximately 24% shareholding in Tecnotree ' was translated into Finnish in the way that the reader may presume that Viking is willing to sell only 24% of its holding in Tecnotree.'

The English version of the offer letter was right. The corrected Finnish translation is attached.

Tecnotree Corporation

Further information:
Kirsti Parvi, CFO, +358 50 517 4569

Disclaimer

Tecnotree Oyj published this content on 23 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 13:38:02 UTC
