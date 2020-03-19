Tecnotree Oyj : Viking Acquisition Corporation files claims against Tecnotree; Tecnotree rejects Viking Acquisition Corporation's offer to buy assets

Log in
03/19/2020 | 04:44am EDT

Tecnotree Corporation has learned that Viking Acquisition Corporation has filed a claim before the District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa to nullify certain resolutions of Tecnotree's board from 2018 and 2019 that approved the previously announced investments of Fitzroy Investments Limited and Luminos Sun Holding Limited into Tecnotree. Viking Acquisition Corporation has also filed a claim for damages against the previous and current board of directors of Tecnotree.

Tecnotree firmly believes that the claims do not hold any merit and will take all necessary measures to contest the claims.

Additionally, Tecnotree has received a non-binding offer from Viking Acquisition Corporation for the purchase of Tecnotree's certain operational assets. The offer has been rejected by Tecnotree's Board as it is not in line with the strategy of the Company and not in the best interests of Tecnotree or the shareholders of Tecnotree.

Further information:

Padma Ravichander. CEO. tel. +971 56 414 1420

Disclaimer

Tecnotree Oyj published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:43:02 UTC
