TECSYS : Ernst & Young Selects Tecsys CEO Peter Brereton as 2019 Finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year® Award

MONTREAL, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced the company's CEO, Peter Brereton, has been named a finalist in Ernst & Young's (EY) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award for the Québec region.

Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are transforming their industries while excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their business and communities. Brereton was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges who identified him as a standout among 2019 applicants.

"On behalf of our entire team here at Tecsys, it is a privilege to be recognized as a finalist for this award," said Brereton. "Much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology since joining Tecsys at it's inception with my brother some 35 years ago, but there is one undeniable constant; the people at Tecsys—some of them here from the very beginning—are fundamental to its success. Equipping good companies to do great things is a source of pride that I share with our incredible team across North America and overseas, and this is an honour I share with them."

Brereton initially led the company's software development, product management, sales and marketing. In 1998, Brereton was appointed CEO and was largely responsible for the company's Initial Public Offering. He repositioned Tecsys in the supply chain execution industry, and leveraged the company's strengths in technology and supply chain expertise to achieve significant growth and become a leader in its markets.

Under Brereton's leadership, Tecsys has grown into a global provider of supply chain execution technology; small, mid-size and large organizations trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. The company is the market leader in North America for supply chain solutions for health systems and hospitals.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award has recognized the achievements of Canada's top entrepreneurs for the past 26 years. The awards program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in Monaco in June 2020.

