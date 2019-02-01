Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TECSYS Inc.    TCS   CA8789501043

TECSYS INC. (TCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tecsys Continues European Expansion with Acquisition of PCSYS A/S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:01am EST

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a Montreal-based supply chain management software company, today announced its acquisition of PCSYS A/S, a Danish technology company. Founded in 1990, PCSYS is a leader in Europe when it comes to software and hardware solutions for warehouse management, transportation management, and labelling systems. The organization supports more than 1,000 companies on their journey to achieve supply chain excellence by using robust technology to manage ever-changing requirements and introduce new productivity and cost-saving strategies.

“PCSYS has found a like-minded customer-first spirit with Tecsys, and we are pleased to welcome their employees to our growing team,” said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. “The PCSYS solutions are highly valued by many across the European market and beyond, and we’re pleased to be able to continue their tradition of collaborative software development and customer service as a unified force.”

Tecsys has been building global momentum in new markets and industries in recent years, notably with the November 2018 acquisition of OrderDynamics. In addition to acquiring this leader in retail distributed order management software, Tecsys also launched a new brand identity and purpose in January 2019.

“It’s a particularly energizing time to be at Tecsys,” Brereton continued. “Our focus on equipping supply chain greatness is a concept that has power for companies in a range of industries throughout the world. The addition of PCSYS, with its knowledgeable employees and proven solutions, further supports and strengths our position, particularly in the European market.”

“On behalf of the PCSYS team, I’m truly excited about the new opportunities our customers and employees will have as part of the Tecsys family,” said Klaus Juhl, CEO and partner of PCSYS. "As a single organization, both the Tecsys and the PCSYS solutions will be able to reach new markets, and together we will be a stronger supply chain partner to new and existing customers worldwide."

Tecsys purchased 100% of the shares of PCSYS for an aggregate purchase price of DKK (Danish Krone) 67.0 million (approximately C$13.7 million), subject to adjustments. Tecsys funded the purchase price with a bank term loan of C$12.0 million and existing cash. PCSYS had revenue and operating profit for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 of DKK 75.3 million (approximately C$15.4 million) and DKK 9.0 million (approximately C$1.8 million), respectively*. Tecsys expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to operating profit, based on PCSYS’ historical financial results.

*Financial statements prepared in accordance with Danish Financial Statements Act.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.

Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys’ shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Contact

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2018. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2019. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Tecsys-Red-Logo-CMYK-TM.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECSYS INC.
03:01aTecsys Continues European Expansion with Acquisition of PCSYS A/S
GL
01/29TECSYS : Welcomes Bill King as Chief Revenue Officer
AQ
01/14TECSYS' : New Brand Identity Reveals Clarity in Supply Chain Complexity
PR
01/14TECSYS' : New Brand Identity Reveals Clarity in Supply Chain Complexity
AQ
2018TECSYS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TECSYS Receives a 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Awa..
GL
2018TECSYS : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019
AQ
2018TECSYS : Invitation to TECSYS' Conference Call on November 30th, 2018
AQ
2018TECSYS : Acquires OrderDynamics to Expand Omnichannel Distribution Capabilities ..
AQ
2018TECSYS Acquires OrderDynamics to Expand Omnichannel Distribution Capabilities..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 77,1 M
EBIT 2019 3,69 M
Net income 2019 2,72 M
Finance 2019 16,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,48
P/E ratio 2020 21,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Capitalization 139 M
Chart TECSYS INC.
Duration : Period :
TECSYS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECSYS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Brereton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Brereton Executive Chairman
Vito Calabretta Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Mark J. Bentler Chief Financial Officer
Catalin Badea Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECSYS INC.-8.01%106
ORACLE CORPORATION11.25%180 738
SAP3.82%125 479
INTUIT9.64%55 561
SERVICENOW INC8.96%34 784
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.72%15 736
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.