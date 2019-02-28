Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019
02/28/2019 | 06:16pm EST
MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECSYS Inc. (TSX: TCS) an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, ended January 31, 2019. The unaudited interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Third Quarter Highlights:
Total revenue increased 9% to $18.8 million from $17.2 million in Q3 2018.
Proprietary products revenue increased 67% to $1.6 million from $0.9 million in Q3 2018.
Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue was $8.1 million, a 23% increase from $6.6 million in Q3 2018.
Professional services revenue was flat at $7.3 million.
Total gross profit margin was 50%, compared with 47% in Q3 2018.
Operating expenses were $11.1 million, compared to $7.3 million for Q3 2018.
Loss from operations was $1.7 million compared to a profit of $0.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2018.
Operating profitability was impacted by $2.0 million of combined acquisition costs, expected and incurred operating losses from the acquired business, non-recurring marketing rebranding program costs and non-cash stock-compensation expenses.
Total contract value bookings amounted to $17.1 million, a 42% increase compared to $12.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2018. During Q3 2019, the Company signed seven new accounts with a total contract value of $5.6 million compared to one new account with a total contract value of $1.3 million in Q3 2018.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.4 million at the end of Q3 fiscal 2019, compared to $13.5 million at the end of Q4 2018.
“With proprietary product revenue up 67%, total bookings up 42% and seven new accounts, this was a great quarter. There were many successful milestones we achieved in the third quarter, including the launching our new global brand identity, the acquisition of OrderDynamics, and Bill King joining the team as Chief Revenue Officer,” said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of Tecsys Inc. “Additionally we continue to make strategic investments with our expansion into Europe through the acquisition of PCSYS A/S, announced on February 1. We are very pleased with the many important steps we undertook this past quarter to build upon our strong market position and best situate Tecsys for accelerated growth.”
“Our bookings success has continued thanks to our strong pipeline, and as a result we achieved our second consecutive quarter of record booking levels. Consistent with our stated strategy, the Company is seeing increasing software as a service (SaaS) bookings. Roughly 40% of new account license bookings in the quarter were on a SaaS basis. Such bookings are recognized as revenue over the contract period as opposed to up-front sales of perpetual licenses. While this establishes a stream of recurring revenue, it will impact comparable quarterly revenue and operating profit in the medium term,” added Mark J. Bentler, Chief Financial Officer of Tecsys Inc.
In thousands of dollars except per share amounts:
Results from Operations
Q3 2019 Jan. 31, 2019
Q3 2018 Jan. 31, 2018
9 months ended Jan. 31, 2019
9 months ended Jan. 31, 2018
Trailing 12 months ended Jan. 31, 2019
Trailing 12 months ended Jan. 31, 2018
Total Revenue
$ 18,792
$ 17,227
$ 53,258
$ 51,810
$ 72,166
$ 70,257
Recurring Revenue1
8,095
6,569
21,922
20,105
28,817
26,978
Gross Margin
9,438
8,120
26,532
25,310
36,097
34,694
Gross Margin %
50%
47%
50%
49%
50%
49%
Operating Expenses
11,125
7,275
27,493
22,805
35,309
26,139
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
59%
42%
52%
44%
49%
37%
(Loss) Profit from Operations
(1,687)
845
(961)
2,505
788
8,5553
EBITDA2
(1,012)
1,312
946
4,183
3,253
10,8573
Adj. EBITDA2
(98)
1,312
2,092
4,183
4,399
10,8573
EPS
(0.11)
0.06
(0.06)
0.17
0.07
0.563
Contract Bookings
17,098
12,024
43,963
33,369
58,694
44,471
1Recurring revenue is comprised of cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue
2 This is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the “Non-IFRS Measure” section below
3 Recognized $4.6 million of Canadian federal non-refundable R&D tax credit
First Nine Months Highlights:
Total revenue was $53.3 million, an increase from $51.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018.
Proprietary products revenue increased to $5.3 million, compared to $3.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018.
Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue was $21.9 million, compared with $20.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018.
Professional services revenue was $20.3 million, compared with $21.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2018.
Total gross profit margin was 50% compared with 49% for the first nine months of fiscal 2018.
Operating expenses were $27.5 million, compared to $22.8 million for the first nine months of 2018.
Loss from operations was $1.0 million, compared to profit of $2.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2018.
Operating profitability was impacted by $2.3 million of combined acquisition costs, expected and incurred operating losses from the acquired business, non-recurring marketing rebranding program costs and non-cash stock-compensation expenses.
Net loss was $0.8 million or $(0.06) per share compared with a profit of $2.1 million or $0.17 per share for the same period in fiscal 2018.
Total contract value bookings amounted to $44.0 million, compared to $33.4 million for the first nine months of 2018.
The Company has declared a dividend of $0.055 per share to be paid on April 11, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2019.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be “eligible” dividends.
Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
Date: March 1, 2019
Time: 8:30 am EST
Phone number: (416) 981-9011 or (800) 763-5615
The call can be replayed until March 8th, 2019 by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 (access code: 21916614).
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.
Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys’ shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA less acquisition related costs and stock-based compensation. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company’s performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.
The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculations, for the three and nine-months periods ending January 31 of fiscal 2019 and 2018, derived from IFRS measures in the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements, is as follows:
Three-months ended January 31, 2019
Three-months ended January 31, 2018
Nine-months ended January 31, 2019
Nine-months ended January 31, 2018
Profit for the period
$ (1,429)
$ 722
$ (820)
$ 2,147
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment
214
157
649
562
Depreciation of deferred development costs
219
257
777
856
Depreciation of other intangible assets
259
113
502
348
Interest expense
9
-
9
1
Interest income
(26)
(77)
(171)
(173)
Income taxes
(258)
140
-
442
EBITDA
$ (1,012)
$ 1,312
$ 946
$ 4,183
Adjustments for:
Acquisition related costs
772
-
887
-
Stock-based compensation
142
-
259
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (98)
$ 1,312
$ 2,092
$ 4,183
Acquisition related costs: These costs mainly pertain to professional fees related to the acquisition of Order Dynamics and PCSYS.
Stock-based compensation: expense related to the issuance of stock options to employees and directors of the Company.
TECSYS Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at January 31, 2019 and April 30, 2018
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
January31,
April 30,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,416
$
13,496
Restricted cash
12,000
-
Accounts receivable
14,727
13,939
Work in progress
1,292
617
Other receivables
508
535
Tax credits
5,720
3,391
Inventory
767
1,145
Prepaid expenses
2,878
1,829
Total current assets
49,308
34,952
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
-
10,007
Other long-term receivables
208
215
Tax credits
5,048
4,840
Property and equipment
2,756
3,091
Deferred development costs
1,161
1,850
Other intangible assets
6,891
1,342
Goodwill
10,709
3,596
Deferred tax assets
3,984
3,524
Total non-current assets
30,757
28,465
Total assets
$
80,065
$
63,417
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
12,631
$
9,087
Current portion of long-term debt
947
47
Deferred revenue
13,388
10,774
Total current liabilities
26,966
19,908
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
11,139
74
Other non-current liabilities
1,707
300
Total non-current liabilities
12,846
374
Total liabilities
39,812
20,282
Equity
Share capital
19,144
19,144
Contributed surplus
9,836
9,577
Retained earnings
11,258
14,527
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
15
(113
)
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
40,253
43,135
Total liabilities and equity
$
80,065
$
63,417
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
TECSYS Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Three and nine month periods ended January 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue:
Proprietary products
1,556
$
930
$
5,342
$
3,823
$
Third-party products
1,316
1,943
4,128
4,912
Cloud, maintenance and subscription
8,095
6,569
21,922
20,105
Professional services
7,338
7,332
20,336
21,360
Reimbursable expenses
487
453
1,530
1,610
Total revenue
18,792
17,227
53,258
51,810
Cost of revenue:
Products
1,015
1,766
3,659
4,498
Services
7,852
6,888
21,537
20,392
Reimbursable expenses
487
453
1,530
1,610
Total cost of revenue
9,354
9,107
26,726
26,500
Gross profit
9,438
8,120
26,532
25,310
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
4,612
3,327
12,146
10,811
General and administration
3,007
1,591
6,518
4,778
Research and development, net of tax credits
3,506
2,357
8,829
7,216
Total operating expenses
11,125
7,275
27,493
22,805
(Loss) profit from operations
(1,687
)
845
(961
)
2,505
Net finance income
-
(17
)
(141
)
(84
)
(Loss) profit before income taxes
(1,687
)
862
(820
)
2,589
Income tax (recovery) expense
(258
)
140
-
442
(Loss) Profit attributable to the owners of the Company
(1,429
)
$
722
$
(820
)
$
2,147
$
Other comprehensive income :
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges
122
335
128
475
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the owners of the Company
(1,307
)
$
1,057
$
(692
)
$
2,622
$
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share
(0.11
)
$
0.06
$
(0.06
)
$
0.17
$
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
TECSYS Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three and nine month periods ended January 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three Months Ended January 31, 2019 (unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31, 2018 (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019 (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended January 31, 2018(unaudited)
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Profit for the year
$
(1,429
)
$
722
$
(820
)
$
2,147
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment
214
157
649
562
Depreciation of deferred development costs
219
257
777
856
Depreciation of other intangible assets
259
113
502
348
Net finance (income)
-
(17
)
(141
)
(84
)
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
(261
)
(294
)
(232
)
(850
)
Non-refundable tax credit
(201
)
(222
)
(676
)
(590
)
Stock-based compensation
142
-
259
-
Income taxes
(265
)
113
-
323
Operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working
capital items related to operations
(1,322
)
829
318
2,712
Accounts receivable
(379
)
(1,280
)
75
1,591
Work in progress
(392
)
53
(675
)
140
Other receivable
77
(11
)
155
(338
)
Tax credits
(755
)
(828
)
(2,172
)
(2,157
)
Inventory
111
(552
)
378
(513
)
Prepaid expenses
45
(152
)
(384
)
88
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,047
799
1,229
277
Deferred revenue
1,076
757
1,215
(2,078
)
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
1,830
(1,214
)
(179
)
(2,990
)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
508
(385
)
139
(278
)
Cash flows (used in) financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(12
)
(18
)
(35
)
(55
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
12,000
-
12,000
-
Issuance of common shares
-
-
-
10,454
Payment of dividends
(720
)
(654
)
(2,028
)
(1,832
)
Interest paid
-
-
-
(1
)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
11,268
(672
)
9,937
8,566
Cash flows (used in) investing activities:
Long-term investments
10,000
-
10,000
(10,007
)
Business acquisition
(9,880
)
-
(9,880
)
-
Increase in restricted cash
(12,000
)
-
(12,000
)
-
Interest received
27
77
172
173
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(166
)
(577
)
(269
)
(830
)
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
(27
)
(114
)
(92
)
(241
)
Deferred development costs
(22
)
(72
)
(87
)
(144
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,068
)
(686
)
(12,156
)
(11,049
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(292
)
(1,743
)
(2,080
)
(2,761
)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
11,708
12,458
13,496
13,476
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
11,416
10,715
$
11,416
$
10,715
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
TECSYS Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Nine Month periods ended January 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
Share capital
Contributed
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Number
Amount
surplus
other comprehensive
earnings
income (loss)
Balance, April 30, 2018
13,082,376
$
19,144
$
9,577
$
(113
)
$
14,527
$
43,135
Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 15
-
-
-
-
(421
)
(421
)
13,082,376
19,144
9,577
(113
)
14,106
42,714
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
(820
)
(820
)
Other comprehensive income for the year:
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges
-
-
-
128
-
128
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
128
(820
)
(692
)
Dividends to equity owners
(2,028
)
(2,028
)
Stock based compensation
-
-
259
-
-
259
Total transactions with owners of the Company
-
-
259
-
(2,028
)
(1,769
)
Balance, January 31, 2019
13,082,376
$
19,144
$
9,836
$
15
$
11,258
$
40,253
Balance, April 30, 2017
12,315,326
$
8,349
$
9,577
$
(279
)
$
13,064
$
30,711
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
2,147
2,147
Other comprehensive loss for the year:
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges
-
-
-
475
-
475
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-
-
-
475
2,147
2,622
Common shares issued under bought deal financing, net of taxes of $306
767,050
10,454
-
-
-
10,454
Dividends to equity owners
-
-
-
-
(1,832
)
(1,832
)
Total transactions with owners of the Company
767,050
10,454
-
-
(1,832
)
8,622
Balance, January 31, 2018
13,082,376
$
18,803
$
9,577
$
196
$
13,379
$
41,955
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2018. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).