Ted Baker : UK regulator fines KPMG for misconduct on Ted Baker audit

08/20/2018 | 08:46am CEST
People shelter under umbrellas as they pass a Ted Baker a store in London, Britain

(Reuters) - The UK's Financial Reporting Council has fined accountants KPMG three million pounds and reprimanded and fined senior partner Michael Francis Barradell for misconduct related to auditing of British fashion retailer Ted Baker's accounts.

KPMG's fine related to the accounts for the company for the financial years ending in January 2013 and 2014.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

