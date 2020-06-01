Log in
TED BAKER PLC

TED BAKER PLC

(TED)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/29 11:35:05 am
153.3 GBX   -13.49%
02:47aTED BAKER : plans 95 million pound stock issue after results slump
RE
05/28TED BAKER : plans to reopen stores in June as UK eases lockdown
RE
04/22Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman
RE
Ted Baker : plans 95 million pound stock issue after results slump

06/01/2020 | 02:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rain drips off a sign on a Ted Baker sign on a store in London, Britain

Fashion brand Ted Baker on Monday rolled out plans to raise 95 million pounds through a stock issue to help it ride out the challenges posed by the coronavirus, after reporting a loss of 79.9 million pounds for the year to January.

The company, known for suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, laid out a transformation programme under its new Chief Executive Rachel Osborne as it strives to put a year marred by internal troubles and limp sales growth behind it.

"The Board recognises that last year's performance was disappointing for all of Ted Baker's stakeholders, reflecting a challenging external environment as well as significant internal disruption, driven by a number of senior leadership departures," the company said in a statement.

Revenue slumped 36% for the 14-week period from Jan. 26 to May 2, mainly due to the stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Even before the lockdown, Ted Baker was struggling to recover from setbacks including an accounting scandal, a string of profit warnings and management reshuffle after founder Ray Kelvin stepped down amid misconduct allegations. Kelvin has since denied the allegations.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Rashmi Aich)

Financials
Sales 2020 600 M 744 M 744 M
Net income 2020 -13,5 M -16,7 M -16,7 M
Net Debt 2020 142 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,32x
Yield 2020 4,36%
Capitalization 68,4 M 84,4 M 84,7 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 572
Free-Float 63,1%
