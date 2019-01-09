Log in
TED BAKER PLC (TED)
Ted Baker : posts higher retail sales for Christmas season

0
01/09/2019
Shoppers walk past a Ted Baker store on Regents Street in London

(Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc reported higher retail sales in the holiday period, helped by a surge in online demand and said an investigation into reports related to the conduct of its founder were progressing.

The company, which was founded in 1988 and has more than 500 stores and concessions globally, said on Wednesday that retail sales for the five weeks to Jan. 5 rose 12.2 percent, with an 18.7 percent jump in e-commerce sales.

In December, the company's CEO and founder Ray Kelvin decided to take a voluntary leave of absence while allegations about his conduct, related in part to his habit of hugging business colleagues, were investigated.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 614 M
EBIT 2019 76,7 M
Net income 2019 58,9 M
Debt 2019 109 M
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 12,31
P/E ratio 2020 11,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 720 M
Technical analysis trends TED BAKER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lindsay Dennis Page CEO, COO & Group Finance Director
David Alan Bernstein Non-Executive Chairman
Charles F. Anderson Secretary & Finance Director
Ronald Stewart Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew R. Jennings Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TED BAKER PLC4.26%917
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL5.46%82 303
KERING-0.27%57 299
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-0.79%52 468
ROSS STORES6.89%32 956
GAP-2.10%10 135
