Ted Baker : posts higher retail sales for Christmas season

The company, which was founded in 1988 and has more than 500 stores and concessions globally, said on Wednesday that retail sales for the five weeks to Jan. 5 rose 12.2 percent, with an 18.7 percent jump in e-commerce sales.

In December, the company's CEO and founder Ray Kelvin decided to take a voluntary leave of absence while allegations about his conduct, related in part to his habit of hugging business colleagues, were investigated.

