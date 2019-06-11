Log in
TED BAKER PLC

TED BAKER PLC

(TED)
06/10 11:35:21 am
1346 GBp   +3.62%
02:26aTED BAKER : profit forecast low after "challenging" start to 2019
RE
02:08aTED BAKER : Trading Update
PU
06/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 higher as trade respite lifts banks, miners
RE
Ted Baker : profit forecast low after "challenging" start to 2019

06/11/2019 | 02:26am EDT
Shoppers walk past a Ted Baker store on Regents Street in London

(Reuters) - Fashion retailer Ted Baker forecast annual underlying profit below the current consensus of analysts' estimates on Tuesday, citing unseasonable weather in North America and a "challenging" start to the year.

The company, which made Lindsay Page chief executive officer in April after the departure of founder Ray Kelvin following misconduct allegations, said it was actively focussing on cost control and marketing as a result.

It expected underlying profit before tax for the year to January 2020 of 50 million pounds to 60 million pounds.

According to Refinitiv Eikon data, market analysts had been expecting profit before tax of 72.40 million pounds.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 664 M
EBIT 2020 76,6 M
Net income 2020 52,6 M
Debt 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 5,03%
P/E ratio 2020 10,55
P/E ratio 2021 9,95
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capitalization 579 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lindsay Dennis Page CEO, COO & Group Finance Director
David Alan Bernstein Non-Executive Chairman
Charles F. Anderson Secretary & Finance Director
Ronald Stewart Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew R. Jennings Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TED BAKER PLC-13.16%776
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL13.78%85 676
KERING17.04%66 295
FAST RETAILING CO LTD19.08%62 009
ROSS STORES17.79%33 819
HENNES & MAURITZ19.25%22 236
