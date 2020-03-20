Ted Baker : says 38% of global retail sales hit by coronavirus

Log in
03/20/2020 | 05:12pm EDT
Shoppers walk past a Ted Baker store on Regents Street in London

Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc said on Friday it has shut businesses that accounted for about 38% of its global retail sales in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It has closed 197 retail stores and concessions out of 416 locations globally with full shutdown in the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Portugal and Belgium.

In other markets, the retailer said it was facing reduced trading hours, but added it was too early to provide a guidance for financial year 2020.

However, the fashion retailer said it has seen very less supply chain disruption so far from the outbreak and that the majority of its factories in China are now operational.

Ted Baker said its "inventory levels are sufficient", but it was suspending all non-essential capital expenditure and restricting travel to reduce costs and shore up cashflow.

Last month, the company decided to cut 102 jobs to reduce costs. The retailer suffered a string of setbacks last year, including profit warnings, inventory overstatement, suspension of dividend payments and management changes following misconduct allegations against founder and top shareholder Ray Kelvin, who has denied them.

Separately, the company said it has entered into a deal with a British Airways Pension Trustees unit to sell the entire issued share capital of its unit Big Lobster for a sale consideration of 78.75 million pounds.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 600 M
EBIT 2020 11,3 M
Net income 2020 -13,5 M
Debt 2020 145 M
Yield 2020 5,71%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,75x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 77,2 M
Chart TED BAKER PLC
Duration : Period :
Ted Baker Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TED BAKER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 495,83  GBp
Last Close Price 1,73  GBp
Spread / Highest target 73 803%
Spread / Average Target 28 528%
Spread / Lowest Target 17 221%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon Baylay Chairman
David Wolffe Chief Financial Officer
Andrew R. Jennings Independent Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Roebuck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TED BAKER PLC-72.77%63
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-34.02%69 208
KERING-35.01%50 915
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.06%37 243
ROSS STORES, INC.-44.17%23 327
HENNES & MAURITZ-40.51%18 108
