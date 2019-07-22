Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ted Baker plc    TED   GB0001048619

TED BAKER PLC

(TED)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ted Baker : soars on reports founder Ray Kelvin considering buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 08:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Ted Baker store on Regents Street in London

(Reuters) - Shares in British fashion retailer Ted Baker surged as much as 17% on Monday on reports that its founder and former chief executive Ray Kelvin would support a private equity buyout months after he quit over allegations of misconduct.

Kelvin, who had been CEO since the company's launch in 1988, has indicated that he would support a deal to take the company private under the existing management, the Sunday Times reported.

Speculation of a buyout comes after Ted Baker's shares lost more than a quarter of their value last month when the retailer warned that underlying profit for the year would fall short of analysts' estimates.

The warning underlined the task facing Lindsay Page, who was promoted to permanent boss in April as the high street retailer sought to move on from misconduct allegations against its leading shareholder Kelvin.

Another media report said https://www.retail-week.com/fashion/ted-baker-founder-ray-kelvin-considers-backing-buy-out/7032476.article?authent=1 Kelvin would ask Page to help him run the retailer if he took it private.

Ted Baker and representatives for Kelvin declined to comment on the reports.

Ted Baker also reported its first drop in annual profit since 2008 in March as brick and mortar clothing chains suffered in the face of online competitors and as consumers reined in spending.

"Ted Baker's pair of profit warnings, perceived corporate governance woes and slumping share price have all had analysts wondering whether the firm was open for a bid," said Russ Mould, investment director at stockbrokers AJ Bell.

Mould said Kelvin is the most logical bidder for the firm, should one ever appear.

"With the private equity industry awash with cash, such funding should be around for anyone prepared to back Mr Kelvin’s judgement," he added.

Kelvin resigned as boss of the company in March to allow the fashion brand he founded to move on from claims he presided over a culture of "forced hugging". He has denied all allegations of misconduct.


(For a graphic on 'Ted Baker leads life without CEO Kelvin', click

Kelvin owns 34.9% of the company according to Refinitiv Eikon data, implying that any deal to buy Ted Baker could require his approval.

"While the buyout will surely be a good thing for Ray Kelvin, for other shareholders the question remains: what is the motive to keep the company's shares as part of their portfolio?" Fiona Cincotta, Senior Market Analyst at Cityindex, said.

Ted Baker's shares were 13.8% higher at 951.9 pence at 1108 GMT, taking them to the top of London's midcap index <.FTMC>.

Ted Baker opened its first store in Glasgow in 1988 with quirky details on suits, shirts and dresses helping the company stand out from rivals. The retailer has 560 stores and concessions globally.

Mould said Ted Baker had lost some credibility with analysts and investors, but it still resonates with customers. He also pointed to Ted Baker's modest debt pile with no pension deficit.

Any deal would also come at a time when British retailers are facing a perfect storm of rising costs, slowing growth and the hit to uncertainty spurred by Britain's chaotic departure from the European Union.


(For a graphic on 'Ted Baker sales over 13 years', click

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TED BAKER PLC
08:27aTED BAKER : soars on reports founder Ray Kelvin considering buyout
RE
04:24aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors lift FTSE 100, Ted Baker rises on M&A chatter
RE
06/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE rally out of steam as trade nerves return, BAT slid..
RE
06/12Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
RE
06/11TED BAKER : Result of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
06/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners lift FTSE 100, Ted Baker slumps on profit alert
RE
06/11QUIZ : Ted Baker shares shredded after 'extremely difficult' start to year
RE
06/11EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Markets Climb On Signs Of China Stimulus
DJ
06/11TED BAKER : Trading Update
PU
06/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 higher as trade respite lifts banks, miners
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 635 M
EBIT 2020 54,8 M
Net income 2020 35,0 M
Debt 2020 122 M
Yield 2020 5,75%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 373 M
Chart TED BAKER PLC
Duration : Period :
Ted Baker plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TED BAKER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 044,47  GBp
Last Close Price 838,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lindsay Dennis Page CEO, COO & Group Finance Director
David Alan Bernstein Non-Executive Chairman
Charles F. Anderson Secretary & Finance Director
Ronald Stewart Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew R. Jennings Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TED BAKER PLC-45.94%467
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL22.95%96 010
KERING26.99%73 579
FAST RETAILING CO LTD26.51%64 838
ROSS STORES28.14%38 880
HENNES & MAURITZ33.85%29 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group