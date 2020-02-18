TEE Land : Cessation Of Quarterly Reporting And Change Of Financial Year-end

Log in
02/18/2020 | 07:32am EST

TEE Land Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Company Registration No: 201230851R

CESSATION OF QUARTERLY REPORTING AND CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR-END

The Board of Directors of TEE Land Limited ("Company" and its subsidiaries "Group") wishes to inform shareholders ("Shareholders") that, following recent amendments to Rule 705(2) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual ("Listing Manual") ("Amended Listing Rules"), which came into effect on 7 February 2020, the Company will not be required to release its financial results on a quarterly basis. The Board has, after due deliberation (including taking in consideration, inter alia, the compliance efforts in connection therewith) decided not to continue with quarterly reporting of the Company and Group's financial results, and instead, the Company will announce the financial results on a half-yearly basis, as required under the Amended Listing Rules. Therefore, the Company's next financial results release shall be in respect of the full financial year.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Board would like to assure Shareholders that the Company will comply with its continuing disclosure obligations to keep Shareholders updated as and when appropriate, should there be any material developments relating to the Company or the Group.

The Board also wishes to announce the change in the financial year-end of the Group from 31 May to 31 March. The change will enable the Company to align its financial year-end to meet the overall reporting and consolidation calendar of its new controlling shareholder, Amcorp Supreme Pte Ltd.

With this change, the Company's current financial year ("FY2020"), which began on 1 June 2019, will end on 31 March 2020, and the next set of audited financial statements for FY2020 will cover a 10- month period from 1 June 2019 to 31 March 2020. Thereafter, the Company will follow a 1 April to 31 March financial year.

In accordance with Rule 705 of the Listing Manual, the Company will be announcing its financial statements on SGXNET in accordance with the following timeline:

Financial Period

Previous Financial

Type of

Period for Release

Period for

Announcement

Comparison

1 June 2019 to 31 March

1 June 2018 to 31 May

Full Year Results

By 30 May 2020

2020

2019

(10-month period)

(12-month period)

1 April 2020 to 30

1 June 2019 to 30

Half Year Results

By 14 November 2020

September 2020

November 2019

(6-month period)

(6-month period)

1

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Manual and the Companies Act (Chapter 50 of Singapore), the Company will hold its annual general meeting on or before 31 July 2020 in respect of the 10-month period audited financial statements ending 31 March 2020.

By Order of the Board

Ng Tah Wee

Financial Controller and Company Secretary

18 February 2020

2

Disclaimer

TEE Land Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 12:31:07 UTC
