TEE Land : Constitution Of Group Executive Committee

03/13/2020 | 07:33am EDT

TEE Land Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Company Registration No: 201230851R

CONSTITUTION OF GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors ("Board") of TEE Land Limited ("Company" and its subsidiaries "Group") wishes to announce the constitution of a Board Committee, the Group Executive Committee ("EXCO"), which replaces the Strategic Advisory Committee.

The objectives of the EXCO are to assist the Board in:

  1. Formulating strategic direction and initiatives, so that the Group achieves its objective of delivering long term shareholder value creation;
  2. Providing direction and guidance to management and overseeing management's performance; and
  3. Facilitating decision making by the Board relating to important strategic and major operational issues faced by the Group, by making recommendation and proposal to the Board.

The EXCO comprises key executives nominated by Amcorp Group Berhad, the holding company of the majority shareholder, Amcorp Supreme Pte. Ltd.

By Order of the Board

Ng Tah Wee

Financial Controller and Company Secretary

13 March 2020

Disclaimer

TEE Land Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:32:05 UTC
