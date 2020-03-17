Log in
TEE LAND LIMITED

(S9B)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 03/16
0.178 SGD   0.00%
TEE Land : Extraordinary/ SPECial General Meeting

03/17/2020 | 08:57pm EDT

EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL

MEETING::VOLUNTARY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TEE LAND LIMITED

Security

TEE LAND LIMITED - SG2F79993489 - S9B

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting

Date &Time of Broadcast

18-Mar-2020 08:30:58

Status

New

Announcement Reference

SG200318XMETY9VO

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Ng Tah Wee

Designation

Financial Controller and Company Secretary

Financial Year End 31/03/2020

Event Narrative

Narrative Type

Narrative Text

Additional Text

Please see attached.

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time

09/04/2020 16:30:00

Response Deadline Date

07/04/2020 16:30:00

Event Venue(s)

Place

Venue(s)

Venue details

Meeting

Orchid Country Club, Sapphire 1, 2 & 3,

Social Clubhouse, Level 2, 1 Orchid Club

Venue

Road, Singapore 769162.

Attachments

TEE%20Land-%20Notice%20of%20EGM.pdf

TEE%20Land%20Limited-Circular.pdf

Total size =2961K MB

Disclaimer

TEE Land Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 00:56:09 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 79,5 M
Chart TEE LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TEE Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEE LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,18  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bee Wah Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Leng Poh Toh Chief Operating Officer
Cher Chew Phua Executive Director
Paduka Timothy Ong Teck Mong Non-Executive Director
Khee Giap Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEE LAND LIMITED0.00%56
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.72%37 600
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.20%34 624
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.31%29 924
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.28%26 696
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.43%26 095
