Teekay : February 4, 2019 Teekay Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Calls

February 4, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore) (NYSE:TOO) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 before market open on Friday, February 8, 2019, and Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK), Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP), and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 before market open on Thursday, February 21, 2019.



All shareholders, unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference calls by choosing from the following options:

Entity Date Time (ET) Telephone Number (North America) Telephone Number (International) Conference Code Teekay Offshore February 8, 2019 12:00 p.m. 1-800-458-4148 1-647-484-0477 3648822 Teekay LNG February 21, 2019 11:00 a.m. 1-800-263-0877 1-647-794-1827 3163252 Teekay Tankers February 21, 2019 1:00 p.m. 1-888-204-4368 1-647-484-0478 7631598 Teekay February 21, 2019 2:00 p.m. 1-800-239-9838 1-647-794-4605 3368131

By accessing the webcasts, which will be available on Teekay's website at www.teekay.com at the times noted above (the archives will remain on the website for a period of one year).

Accompanying Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentations will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start times.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates in the marine midstream space through its ownership of the general partner and a portion of the outstanding limited partner interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and an interest in the general partner and a portion of the outstanding limited partner interests in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). The general partners own all of the outstanding incentive distribution rights of these entities. In addition, Teekay has a controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and directly owns a fleet of vessels. The combined Teekay entities operate total assets under management of approximately $17 billion, comprised of approximately 220 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 14 countries and approximately 8,300 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world's leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol 'TK'.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, primarily providing LNG and LPG marine transportation services largely under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including four newbuildings), 22 mid-size LPG carriers, seven multigas carriers and one conventional tanker. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification facility, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners was formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG marine transportation sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TGP', 'TGP PR A' and 'TGP PR B', respectively.

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership with consolidated assets of approximately $5.4 billion, comprised of 62 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS) and conventional tankers. The majority of Teekay Offshore's fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)(TSX:BBU.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively Brookfield), and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) own 51 percent and 49 percent, respectively, of Teekay Offshore's general partner.

Teekay Offshore's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TOO', 'TOO PR A', 'TOO PR B' and 'TOO PR E', respectively.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently owns a fleet of 42 double-hull tankers, including 25 Suezmax tankers, nine Aframax tankers, and eight Long Range 2 (LR2) product tankers, and has five Suezmax tankers, eight Aframax tankers, and one LR2 tanker related to capital leases and three contracted time charter-in vessels. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. The Company also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers' common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TNK.'

