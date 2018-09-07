September 7, 2018 Kinnevik: Financial results for the second quarter 2018 for Global Fashion Group

September 7, 2018
Kinnevik AB (publ) ('Kinnevik') today published financial results for the second quarter 2018 for Global Fashion Group, comprising of the regional businesses Lamoda, Dafiti, Zalora, The Iconic and Namshi.
Global Fashion Group will host a conference call today, 7 September 2018, at 10.00 CET to present the results for the second quarter 2018. Participants are welcome to join by phone using the below dial-in details:
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105
US: +1 323-794-2093
SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6574
Passcode: 1068531
Summary financials for Global Fashion Group can be found on the following pages of this press release.
For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:
Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com
Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.
