Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teekay LNG Partners L.P.    TGP   MHY8564M1057

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. (TGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

September 7, 2018 Kinnevik: Financial results for the second quarter 2018 for Global Fashion Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 08:17am CEST

September 7, 2018

Kinnevik AB (publ) ('Kinnevik') today published financial results for the second quarter 2018 for Global Fashion Group, comprising of the regional businesses Lamoda, Dafiti, Zalora, The Iconic and Namshi.

Global Fashion Group will host a conference call today, 7 September 2018, at 10.00 CET to present the results for the second quarter 2018. Participants are welcome to join by phone using the below dial-in details:

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105

US: +1 323-794-2093

SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

Passcode: 1068531

Summary financials for Global Fashion Group can be found on the following pages of this press release.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Disclaimer

Teekay LNG Partners LP published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
08:17aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Indre værdi af SmallCap Danmark A/S ..
PU
08:17aSEPTEMBER 7, 2018 KINNEVIK : Financial results for the second quarter 2018 for G..
PU
08/31Russia's Yamal LNG exports accelerate in time for winter, top Sakhalin
RE
08/27TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Completes norwegian bond offering
AQ
08/23TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. : June 30, 2018 6K report
AQ
08/23TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Mandates banks to arrange fixed income investor call
AQ
08/22TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : August 22, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Completes Norwegia..
PU
08/22Teekay LNG Partners Completes Norwegian Bond Offering
GL
08/21TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Mandates Banks to Arrange Fixed Income Investor Call
AQ
08/20TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : August 20, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Mandates Banks to ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Big Changes This Summer, Little Changed This Week 
08/22Q2 '18 Recap And The Barbell Profile Of MLP Distribution Growth 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
08/08Do Chinese LNG Tariffs Matter? 
08/07TEEKAY : Energy Transfer Deal Suggests Huge Upside 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 508 M
EBIT 2018 204 M
Net income 2018 88,0 M
Debt 2018 3 069 M
Yield 2018 4,22%
P/E ratio 2018 20,33
P/E ratio 2019 5,66
EV / Sales 2018 8,44x
EV / Sales 2019 7,01x
Capitalization 1 215 M
Chart TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,1 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Kremin President & Chief Executive Officer
Ida Jane Hinkley Chairman
Iain Relf Vice President-LNG Operations
Scott Gayton Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. McKechnie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-24.32%1 215
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.23.90%16 668
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC14.23%7 384
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY (NAKILAT)10.55%2 664
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-17.51%2 545
DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-44.83%2 146
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.