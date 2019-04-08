Log in
Teekay LNG Partners Announces Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

0
04/08/2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Partnership's website www.teekay.com.

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership's complete 2018 audited financial statements, by contacting Teekay LNG at Investor.Relations@teekay.com

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including four newbuildings), 22 mid-size LPG carriers, seven multi-gas carriers, and one conventional tanker. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel:  +1 (604) 844-6654
Website:  www.teekay.com


 

 

Color Logo - Teekay.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
