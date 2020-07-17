Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teekay LNG Partners L.P.    TGP   MHY8564M1057

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.

(TGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 07:00am EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.25 per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This corresponds to $1.00 per common unit on an annualized basis, which is 32 percent higher than last year’s annual distribution.

The cash distribution is payable on August 14, 2020 to all common unitholders of record on July 31, 2020.  Teekay LNG’s common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Teekay LNG’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
07:11aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : July 17, 2020 Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit..
PU
07:00aTeekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution
GL
06/26Teekay corporation board member bjorn moller announces retirement
AQ
06/19Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units
GL
05/21TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
04/30TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. : - Norwegian Kroner Bonds - Annual Responsibility Stat..
AQ
04/30TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/20TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. : December 31, 2019 Form 20F
AQ
04/16Teekay group announces availability of annual reports on form 20-f for year e..
AQ
04/16TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : April 16, 2020 Teekay LNG Partners Declares 32 Percent..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 572 M - -
Net income 2020 200 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 987 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,35x
Yield 2020 7,66%
Capitalization 981 M 981 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,25 $
Last Close Price 11,09 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Kremin President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Relf Vice President-LNG Operations
Scott Gayton Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Sean Day Independent Director
Kenneth Hvid Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-28.73%981
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED-5.14%830
GOLAR LNG LIMITED-47.96%710
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.-47.14%398
GASLOG LTD.-68.74%291
GASLOG PARTNERS LP-72.19%218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group