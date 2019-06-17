Log in
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.

(TGP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

0
06/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership’s Series A preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Partnership’s Series B preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR B) for the period from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019. The cash distributions are payable on July 15, 2019 to all unitholders of record as at June 28, 2019.  Teekay LNG’s preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including three newbuildings), 22 mid-size LPG carriers, seven multi-gas carriers, and one conventional tanker. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 629 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 156 M
Debt 2019 2 826 M
Yield 2019 5,75%
P/E ratio 2019 7,78
P/E ratio 2020 5,65
EV / Sales 2019 6,14x
EV / Sales 2020 5,61x
Capitalization 1 039 M
Chart TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,5 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Kremin President & Chief Executive Officer
Ida Jane Hinkley Chairman
Iain Relf Vice President-LNG Operations
Scott Gayton Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. McKechnie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.20.78%1 050
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.10.51%16 665
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LTD.21.79%3 275
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-24.13%1 887
GASLOG LTD-20.41%1 180
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP12.49%1 059
