Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teekay LNG Partners L.P.    TGP   MHY8564M1057

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.

(TGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teekay LNG Partners L P : April 16, 2020 Teekay LNG Partners Declares 32 Percent Increase In Common Unit Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:06am EDT

April 16, 2020

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.25 per common unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, representing a 32 percent increase over the previous quarter's distribution. This corresponds to $1.00 per common unit on an annualized basis.

The cash distribution is payable on May 15, 2020 to all common unitholders of record on May 1, 2020. Teekay LNG's common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Teekay LNG's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TGP', 'TGP PR A' and 'TGP PR B', respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

Disclaimer

Teekay LNG Partners LP published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 11:05:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
07:06aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : April 16, 2020 Teekay LNG Partners Declares 32 Percent..
PU
07:00aTeekay LNG Partners Declares 32 Percent Increase In Common Unit Distribution
GL
04/03TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : April 4, 2020 TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS ANNOUNCES NEW LNG CH..
PU
04/03Teekay lng partners announces new lng charters and refinancing of $225 millio..
GL
03/20Teekay lng partners declares distributions on series a and b preferred units;..
GL
02/27TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : February 27, 2020 Teekay LNG Partners Reports Fourth Q..
PU
02/27Teekay LNG Partners Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 and Annual 2019 Results
GL
01/30TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a..
PR
01/30TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/20TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : January 20, 2020 Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribu..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 582 M
EBIT 2020 281 M
Net income 2020 244 M
Debt 2020 2 576 M
Yield 2020 9,51%
P/E ratio 2020 3,37x
P/E ratio 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 5,82x
EV / Sales2021 5,55x
Capitalization 815 M
Chart TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,75  $
Last Close Price 10,51  $
Spread / Highest target 90,3%
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Kremin President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Relf Vice President-LNG Operations
Scott Gayton Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Sean Day Independent Director
Kenneth Hvid Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-32.46%815
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)-1.96%3 280
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED1.29%714
GOLAR LNG LIMITED-59.00%579
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.-60.65%296
GASLOG LTD.-62.61%295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group