Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teekay LNG Partners L.P.    TGP   MHY8564M1057

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. (TGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Teekay LNG Partners L P : August 20, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Mandates Banks to Arrange Fixed Income Investor Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:51am CEST

August 20, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP) has mandated DNB Markets and Nordea as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Danske Bank and Swedbank as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a Fixed Income Investor Call on Tuesday 21 August 2018. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a NOK-denominated senior unsecured bond issue with a five-year tenor may follow.

A portion of the bonds may be offered in the United States to qualified institutional investors (or QIBs) as defined in Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) concurrently with bonds offered outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the bonds or any other security of Teekay LNG. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, the bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. Teekay LNG undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements, unless required to do so under applicable securities laws.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including nine newbuildings), 29 LPG/Multigas carriers and four conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TGP', 'TGP PR A' and 'TGP PR B', respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Email: ryan.hamilton@teekay.com
Website: www.teekay.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Teekay LNG Partners LP published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 07:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
09:51aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : August 20, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Mandates Banks to ..
PU
09:38aTeekay LNG Partners Mandates Banks to Arrange Fixed Income Investor Call
GL
08/08TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Reports second quarter 2018 results
AQ
08/02TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : August 2, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Reports Second Quar..
PU
08/02Teekay LNG Partners Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
08/02Teekay Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/02TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/05Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend
AQ
07/05TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : July 5, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution
PU
07/05Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
08/08Do Chinese LNG Tariffs Matter? 
08/07TEEKAY : Energy Transfer Deal Suggests Huge Upside 
08/02Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) CEO Mark Kremin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/02Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 509 M
EBIT 2018 197 M
Net income 2018 88,0 M
Debt 2018 3 069 M
Yield 2018 3,95%
P/E ratio 2018 21,27
P/E ratio 2019 5,92
EV / Sales 2018 8,53x
EV / Sales 2019 7,00x
Capitalization 1 271 M
Chart TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,1 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Kremin President & Chief Executive Officer
Ida Jane Hinkley Chairman
Iain Relf Vice President-LNG Operations
Scott Gayton Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. McKechnie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-20.84%1 271
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.14.28%15 267
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC5.49%6 768
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY (NAKILAT)--.--%2 566
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-20.66%2 391
DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-47.62%2 019
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.