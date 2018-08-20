Teekay LNG Partners L P : August 20, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Mandates Banks to Arrange Fixed Income Investor Call

August 20, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP) has mandated DNB Markets and Nordea as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Danske Bank and Swedbank as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a Fixed Income Investor Call on Tuesday 21 August 2018. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a NOK-denominated senior unsecured bond issue with a five-year tenor may follow.



A portion of the bonds may be offered in the United States to qualified institutional investors (or QIBs) as defined in Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) concurrently with bonds offered outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the bonds or any other security of Teekay LNG. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, the bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. Teekay LNG undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements, unless required to do so under applicable securities laws.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including nine newbuildings), 29 LPG/Multigas carriers and four conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TGP', 'TGP PR A' and 'TGP PR B', respectively.

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Email: ryan.hamilton@teekay.com

Website: www.teekay.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act