Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teekay LNG Partners L.P.    TGP   MHY8564M1057

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. (TGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Teekay LNG Partners L P : August 22, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Completes Norwegian Bond Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:12pm CEST

August 22, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP) announces that it has priced NOK 850 million in new senior unsecured bonds that mature in August 2023 in the Norwegian bond market. The new bond issuance, which was significantly over subscribed, has an aggregate principal amount equivalent to approximately USD 100 million and all payments will be swapped into a U.S. dollar fixed-rate coupon of approximately 7.89%. Teekay LNG expects to close the bond offering on August 29, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the bonds are expected to be used for refinancing of existing bonds and/or general partnership purposes. Teekay LNG will apply for listing of the new bonds on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

DNB Markets and Nordea acted as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Danske Bank and Swedbank acted as Joint Bookrunners. Credit Agricole CIB and SEB acted as Co-Managers.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the bonds or any other security of Teekay LNG. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, the bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. Teekay LNG undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements, unless required to do so under applicable securities laws.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including nine newbuildings), 29 LPG/Multigas carriers and four conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TGP', 'TGP PR A' and 'TGP PR B', respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Email: ryan.hamilton@teekay.com
Website: www.teekay.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Teekay LNG Partners LP published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 20:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
10:12pTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : August 22, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Completes Norwegia..
PU
10:02pTeekay LNG Partners Completes Norwegian Bond Offering
GL
08/21TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Mandates Banks to Arrange Fixed Income Investor Call
AQ
08/20TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : August 20, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Mandates Banks to ..
PU
08/20Teekay LNG Partners Mandates Banks to Arrange Fixed Income Investor Call
GL
08/08TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Reports second quarter 2018 results
AQ
08/02TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : August 2, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Reports Second Quar..
PU
08/02Teekay LNG Partners Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
08/02Teekay Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/02TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:00aQ2 '18 Recap And The Barbell Profile Of MLP Distribution Growth 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
08/08Do Chinese LNG Tariffs Matter? 
08/07TEEKAY : Energy Transfer Deal Suggests Huge Upside 
08/02Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) CEO Mark Kremin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 509 M
EBIT 2018 197 M
Net income 2018 88,0 M
Debt 2018 3 069 M
Yield 2018 3,89%
P/E ratio 2018 21,60
P/E ratio 2019 6,01
EV / Sales 2018 8,57x
EV / Sales 2019 7,03x
Capitalization 1 291 M
Chart TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,1 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Kremin President & Chief Executive Officer
Ida Jane Hinkley Chairman
Iain Relf Vice President-LNG Operations
Scott Gayton Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. McKechnie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-18.86%1 291
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.14.52%15 514
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC6.72%6 847
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY (NAKILAT)--.--%2 566
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-18.22%2 452
DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-47.45%2 026
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.