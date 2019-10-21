Log in
Teekay LNG Partners L P : October 21, 2019 Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution

0
10/21/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

October 21, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.19 per common unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The cash distribution is payable on November 14, 2019 to all common unitholders of record on November 1, 2019. Teekay LNG's common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including two newbuildings), 22 mid-size LPG carriers and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TGP', 'TGP PR A' and 'TGP PR B', respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

Disclaimer

Teekay LNG Partners LP published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 20:20:02 UTC
