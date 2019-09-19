Log in
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.

(TGP)
Teekay LNG Partners L P : September 19, 2019 Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

09/19/2019

September 19, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership's Series A preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Partnership's Series B preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR B) for the period from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019. The cash distributions are payable on October 15, 2019 to all unitholders of record as at September 30, 2019. Teekay LNG's preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including two newbuildings), 22 mid-size LPG carriers, seven multi-gas carriers, and one conventional tanker. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TGP', 'TGP PR A' and 'TGP PR B', respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

Disclaimer

Teekay LNG Partners LP published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 21:06:06 UTC
