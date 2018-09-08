Log in
Teekay LNG Partners L P : September 7, 2018 Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/08/2018 | 12:27am CEST

September 7, 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG). Our investigation concerns whether Pretium has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research issued a report stating that Pretium artificially inflated certain grade and reserve projections for its Brucejack gold mine. Viceroy also reported that Pretium is taking 'double the amount of rock from the underground mine than disclosed to investors' as the company 'scambl[es] to find consistent, high-grade ore[.]' On this news, Pretium's share price fell $0.77 or approximately 10% to close at $6.94 per share on September 6, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pretium shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Pretium Resources Inc., please go to http://www.bespc.com/pretium/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.comwww.bespc.com

Disclaimer

Teekay LNG Partners LP published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:26:01 UTC
