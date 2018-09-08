Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teekay LNG Partners L.P.    TGP   MHY8564M1057

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. (TGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Teekay LNG Partners L P : September 7, 2018 Cascadia Announces Change of Business to a Blockchain Technology Enterprise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 12:27am CEST

September 7, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Cascadia') (CSE: CK) is pleased to announce that it has received the Canadian Securities Exchange's (the 'CSE') approval to change its business to become a blockchain technology enterprise and to formally change its name from Cascadia Consumer Electronics Corp. to Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp. Cascadia's stock will resume trading on market open September 10, 2018 under the existing symbol 'CK'.

The Company had applied for a change of business and a change of corporate name since December 2017. During this period of time, the Company has continued to build a solid foundation for future development of blockchain technology. For example, the Company closed Canada's first private placement financing accepted bitcoins as consideration. The Company raised 425 bitcoins in total at the end of December 2017. Also, the Company signed a 3-year licensing agreement with a customer for the use of its proprietary digital assets trading platform, which generates licensing income of $60,000 per month.

Cascadia is currently in early stage of development for the application of blockchain technology under two divisions: (1) the Fintech division and (2) the Blockchain Lab division. For the Fintech division, the Company engages in developing and commercialization of trading platform technology for selected blockchain based digital assets and utility tokens. Under the Blockchain Lab division, the Company is planning to develop blockchain technology enterprise solutions and to provide related services for various industry sectors, which could be customized to the needs of the clients or designed as turn-key solutions.

'We are very pleased to receive the approval from the CSE to change the Company's business to a blockchain technology enterprise. We will dedicate our full resources to develop the Fintech and the Blockchain Lab divisions. We aim to help our clients to redefine their respective industries practice and to bring sustainable value to them in the long run,' stated Rachel Wang, President and CEO of Cascadia.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is an early stage blockchain technology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CK).

For further information, please contact:

Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp.
Rachel Wang
President and Chief Executive Officer
info@cascadiacorp.com
www.cascadiacorp.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'seek', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'estimate', 'expect', 'likely' and 'intend' and statements that an event or result 'may', 'will', 'should', 'could' or 'might' occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Financing and the Company's intention to file a listing statement with the CSE. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, adverse market conditions, the CSE may not approve the Financing, and such other factors beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Disclaimer

Teekay LNG Partners LP published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Century Global Announces Completion ..
PU
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Cascadia Announces Change of Busines..
PU
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Inves..
PU
09/07TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Indre værdi af SmallCap Danmark A/S ..
PU
09/07SEPTEMBER 7, 2018 KINNEVIK : Financial results for the second quarter 2018 for G..
PU
08/31Russia's Yamal LNG exports accelerate in time for winter, top Sakhalin
RE
08/27TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Completes norwegian bond offering
AQ
08/23TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. : June 30, 2018 6K report
AQ
08/23TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Mandates banks to arrange fixed income investor call
AQ
08/22TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : August 22, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Completes Norwegia..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Big Changes This Summer, Little Changed This Week 
08/22Q2 '18 Recap And The Barbell Profile Of MLP Distribution Growth 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
08/08Do Chinese LNG Tariffs Matter? 
08/07TEEKAY : Energy Transfer Deal Suggests Huge Upside 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 508 M
EBIT 2018 204 M
Net income 2018 88,0 M
Debt 2018 3 069 M
Yield 2018 4,22%
P/E ratio 2018 20,33
P/E ratio 2019 5,66
EV / Sales 2018 8,44x
EV / Sales 2019 7,01x
Capitalization 1 215 M
Chart TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,1 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Kremin President & Chief Executive Officer
Ida Jane Hinkley Chairman
Iain Relf Vice President-LNG Operations
Scott Gayton Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. McKechnie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-24.32%1 215
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.23.90%16 164
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC11.48%7 153
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LTD.8.65%2 618
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-17.51%2 486
DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-44.83%2 127
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.