Teekay LNG Partners L P : September 7, 2018 Century Global Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Century Metals Special Warrant Private Placement

September 7, 2018

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Century Global Commodities Corporation ('Century' or the 'Company') today provided the following update relating to Company's planned spin-out of its subsidiary, Century Metals Inc. ('Century Metals'), as disclosed in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2018.



Century Metals has completed the second tranche of its private placement of special warrants (the 'Special Warrants') at a price of $0.06 per Special Warrant (the 'Special Warrant Private Placement'). The second tranche involved the issuance of an additional 1,263,000 Special Warrants for gross proceeds of approximately $75,780. In total, Century Metals has now issued a total of 5,795,000 Special Warrants for aggregate proceeds of $347,700. In addition, Century subscribed for 5,833,333 common shares of Century Metals at $0.06 per share for total cash proceeds to Century Metals of $350,000.

Each Special Warrant will be convertible into common shares of Century Metals on a one-for-one basis upon the earliest of (i) effectiveness of a prospectus qualifying the distribution of the common shares issuable upon conversion of the Special Warrants, and (ii) six months from the date of issuance of the Special Warrants. No broker or finder fees were paid on this private placement exercise.

For additional information regarding Century Metals and the Special Warrant Private Placement, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 20, 2018 and July 13, 2018.

About Century

Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSX:CNT), having established itself as one of the world's largest iron ore resource owners and developers over the course of the last decade, is diversifying into non-ferrous opportunities while awaiting a full recovery of the iron sector. Capitalizing on its business network and relationships in the China market, it started a quality food business there a few years ago, as an auxiliary unit that would create value for our shareholders during the global mining down cycle and has successfully established it as a new growing business segment reporting many quarters of solid revenue growth.

Iron Ore

With Baowu and Minmetals, both Global Fortune 500 companies, as Chinese strategic partners, Century owns one of the largest iron ore mineral resource bases in the world, across five projects in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. Joyce Lake, a direct shipping ore project in Newfoundland and Labrador, is the company's most advanced project. It has completed feasibility and permitting studies and can be brought to production within approximately 30 months. Century is maintaining its properties ready for a return to sustained higher iron ore prices.

Non-ferrous Metals

Century is monitoring Investment and acquisition opportunities in the non-ferrous metals sector. When the right opportunity presents itself, our strong balance sheet will allow us to acquire cost effective assets.

Quality Food

Quality food products sourced from advanced countries are in great demand from the quickly-growing middle class in China. The emphasis is on the need for safe, high-quality food products. Century has established a professional marketing team and built a distribution system to serve Hong Kong and eventually throughout China.

