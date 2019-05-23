Teekay Offshore Partners L P : May 23, 2019 Teekay Offshore Partners Secures $450 Million Shuttle Tanker Fleet Refinancing

Log in
TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS L.P.

(TOO)
Teekay Offshore Partners Secures $450 Million Shuttle Tanker Fleet Refinancing

05/23/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

May 23, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO) announced today that in accordance with previously noted financing plans, it has secured a new $450 million revolving credit facility for sixteen shuttle tankers. The facility will be used to refinance the existing revolving credit facility dated September 8, 2017, currently fully drawn with outstanding amount of $445 million, and for general corporate purposes. The facility is funded by commercial banks and bears interest at LIBOR + 250 basis points with a five-year tenor and a profile of 8.4 years.

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore has consolidated assets of approximately $5.2 billion, comprised of 57 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Teekay Offshore's fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Teekay Offshore's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TOO', 'TOO PR A', 'TOO PR B' and 'TOO PR E', respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland
Tel: +47 9705 2533
Website: www.teekayoffshore.com

Disclaimer

Teekay Offshore Partners LP published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 23:17:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 195 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 456 M
Chart TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,60 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
Managers
NameTitle
Ingvild Sæther President & Chief Executive Officer
William P. Utt Chairman
David Wong Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Hvid Director
David L. Lemmon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS L.P.-8.26%456
ENBRIDGE INC17.87%75 182
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.24%62 658
KINDER MORGAN INC32.25%46 045
TC ENERGY CORP35.34%45 075
WILLIAMS COMPANIES25.31%33 481
