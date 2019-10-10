Teekay Offshore Partners L P : October 10, 2019 Teekay Offshore to Present at DNB Nordic High-Yield Bond Conference

October 10, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO) will present at DNB's Nordic High-Yield Bond Conference on October 10 2019. Please find a copy of the presentation that Teekay Offshore's CFO Jan Rune Steinsland will present in the link below.



https://teekayoffshore.com/investors/financials-presentations/

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore has consolidated assets of approximately $5.2 billion, comprised of 58 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading units, shuttle tankers (including seven new buildings), floating storage and offtake units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and a unit for maintenance and safety. The majority of Teekay Offshore's fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Teekay Offshore's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TOO', 'TOO PR A', 'TOO PR B' and 'TOO PR E', respectively.

