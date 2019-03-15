Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teekay Tankers Ltd.    TNK   MHY8565N1022

TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.

(TNK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teekay Tankers : March 15, 2019 Teekay Tankers Announces Changes to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 07:14am EDT

March 15, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers or the Company) (NYSE:TNK) announced today the following changes to its Board of Directors:

  • William ('Bill') Lawes, Director, retired from the Board effective March 13, 2019, after more than 11 years with the Company's Board.
  • Bjorn Moller, Director, and Richard ('Dick') J.F. Bronks, Director, are not standing for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 12, 2019 and will be retiring from the Board effective the date of the AGM, after almost 12 years with the Company's Board. Mr. Moller will remain a Director of Teekay Corporation (Teekay).
  • In addition, David Schellenberg, Director of Teekay, has been nominated to stand for election to join the Teekay Tankers Board effective at the Company's AGM on June 12, 2019.

With these changes, the Company will be reducing the size of its Board of Directors from seven members currently to five members.

'We have been privileged to have Bill, Bjorn and Dick as members of the Teekay Tankers Board since the initial public offering of the Company and they have been instrumental in building Teekay Tankers' leading market position in mid-size conventional tankers,' commented Arthur Bensler, Chairman of Teekay Tankers. 'We also are looking forward to welcoming David to the Teekay Tankers Board.'

David Schellenberg

Mr. Schellenberg brings over 25 years of financial and operating leadership experience. Mr. Schellenberg is currently a Managing Director and Principal with Highland West Capital, a private equity firm in Vancouver, Canada. Prior to that, Mr. Schellenberg was with Conair Group and its subsidiary Cascade Aerospace, specialty aviation and aerospace business, from 2000 to 2013 and was President and CEO from 2007 to 2013. Mr. Schellenberg also acted as a Managing Director in the Corporate Office of the Jim Pattison Group, Canada's second largest private company, from 1991 to 2000. Mr. Schellenberg is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization and holds an MBA and is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (FCPA, FCA).

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently owns a fleet of 42 double-hull tankers, including 25 Suezmax tankers, nine Aframax tankers, and eight Long Range 2 (LR2) product tankers, and has five Suezmax tankers, eight Aframax tankers and one LR2 product tanker related to capital leases and eight contracted time charter-in vessels. Teekay Tankers' vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. The Company also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers' common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TNK.'

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including the expected Board of Directors' changes described in the release and the timing thereof. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement, including the continued availability of director nominees to serve as directors and the results of the shareholder vote at the Company's AGM in June 2019. Teekay Tankers expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Teekay Tankers' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Disclaimer

Teekay Tankers Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 11:13:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.
07:14aTEEKAY TANKERS : March 15, 2019 Teekay Tankers Announces Changes to Board of Dir..
PU
06:51aTeekay Tankers Announces Changes to Board of Directors
GL
02/21TEEKAY TANKERS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21TEEKAY TANKERS : February 21, 2019 Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter an..
PU
02/21Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Results
GL
02/21Teekay Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Results
AQ
2018TEEKAY TANKERS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018TEEKAY TANKERS : November 15, 2018 Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 201..
PU
2018Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
GL
2018Teekay Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Calls
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 48,6 M
Net income 2019 20,6 M
Debt 2019 912 M
Yield 2019 0,20%
P/E ratio 2019 22,56
P/E ratio 2020 1,96
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 267 M
Chart TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,51 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Mackay President & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur James Bensler Chairman & General Counsel
Stewart Andrade CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Bjorn Moller Director
Richard T. du Moulin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.6.98%267
ENBRIDGE INC15.80%74 597
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.72%62 182
KINDER MORGAN INC29.91%45 228
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION23.41%41 662
WILLIAMS COMPANIES25.76%33 544
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.