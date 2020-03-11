Log in
KARE 11 announces new Director of Sales

03/11/2020 | 10:01am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KARE 11 is pleased to announce the promotion of Joanie Kraus to Director of Sales at KARE 11.  Kraus will be replacing former Director of Sales, Steve Chase, who has moved to TEGNA owned sister station KUSA in Denver, CO.

Kraus will be responsible for the leadership of the KARE 11 sales team, developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions to customer needs.

"Joanie is a top performer who brings her own style of energy and enthusiasm,” said KARE President and General Manager John Remes. “She is a natural leader and mentor to the entire sales team.”

Kraus is a well-known figure in broadcast sales arena for the Minneapolis/St. Paul market, having served as both a Senior Account Executive and Local Sales Manager.

Kraus is a graduate of The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business with a BSBA in Finance and Marketing.  She has been in Minneapolis for 9 years, with 6 years at KARE 11.

“I knew when I made Minnesota my permanent residence that KARE 11 was my home,” says Kraus. “The culture, commitment to excellence and the client centric solutions that KARE 11 offers, makes it an innate fit.”

Joanie Kraus resides in Eden Prairie with husband David, son Jake and two Newfoundland dogs, Baloo and Bruno.

About KARE 11
KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). KARE 11 is a Minneapolis/St. Paul, TEGNA-owned, NBC affiliate.

For Sales Inquiries, contact:
Joanie Kraus
P: 763-797-7360

For Partnership Inquiries, contact:
John Remes
KARE 11 President & General Manager
P: 763-797-7254

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69b70478-936a-4424-89e6-12ee2add86c9

Primary Logo

KARE 11 names new Director of Sales

Joanie Kraus, KARE 11 Director of Sales

