TEGNA : Announces Refunds for Premion Premium Audience Selects Customers

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that it has identified system
issues that affected certain 2018 “Premium Audience Selects” targeting
segments and determined that they had not been delivered correctly. The
issue has been resolved and Premion has implemented new ad operations
processes as a result.
The company has begun notifying its customers and is offering a full
refund for the affected “Premium Audience Selects” 2018 campaigns that
ended on or before November 30, 2018. The impacts of this issue are
immaterial to TEGNA’s total 2018 company results, although it affects up
to approximately 17 percent of Premion’s total revenue for 2018.
Premion campaigns that do not include “Premium Audience Selects”
targeting are not affected by this issue.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the
greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two
radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and
information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of
top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third
of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50
million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital
platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top
awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and
Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions
for advertisers through TEGNA
Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps
businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions
that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top
(OTT) platforms, including Premion,
TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells
empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers
innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
