TEGNA INC

TEGNA INC (TGNA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/27 09:35:40 pm
10.52 USD   -3.66%
TEGNA : Announces Refunds for Premion Premium Audience Selects Customers

12/27/2018 | 08:20pm CET

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that it has identified system issues that affected certain 2018 “Premium Audience Selects” targeting segments and determined that they had not been delivered correctly. The issue has been resolved and Premion has implemented new ad operations processes as a result.

The company has begun notifying its customers and is offering a full refund for the affected “Premium Audience Selects” 2018 campaigns that ended on or before November 30, 2018. The impacts of this issue are immaterial to TEGNA’s total 2018 company results, although it affects up to approximately 17 percent of Premion’s total revenue for 2018.

Premion campaigns that do not include “Premium Audience Selects” targeting are not affected by this issue.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 207 M
EBIT 2018 697 M
Net income 2018 392 M
Debt 2018 2 872 M
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 5,97
P/E ratio 2019 7,70
EV / Sales 2018 2,37x
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 2 351 M
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,9 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC-22.44%2 351
DISCOVERY INC14.16%12 768
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-21.72%6 218
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-21.93%3 643
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC-3.20%3 453
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-41.96%3 226
