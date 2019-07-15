Log in
TEGNA : Appoints Dan Baylog President and General Manager of WZZM in Grand Rapids

07/15/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

Tysons, VA - TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Dan Baylog, director of programming and research strategy at WKYC in Cleveland and director of research at WVEC in Norfolk, has been appointed president and general manager at WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Baylog replaces Janet Mason, who retired this month after more than 20 years at the station and over 40 years with TEGNA.

Baylog joined TEGNA in 2014 as director of research and strategy at WKYC-Cleveland, adding programming to his portfolio in 2015 before also being named director of research at WVEC-Norfolk in 2016. He is a graduate of the TEGNA Executive Leadership Program, an internal course of study that identifies and prepares talented TEGNA employees to become general managers. Prior to joining TEGNA, Baylog has held positions of increasing responsibility in sales and research at Fox Television Stations and E.W. Scripps in Washington, DC. He has also taught at Kent State University's School of Journalism & Mass Communications.

'Dan is a smart, proven problem-solver who has distinguished himself at TEGNA by tackling a wide range of assignments and exceeding expectations,' said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, TEGNA. 'His engaged, inclusive management and decision-making style makes him uniquely suited to successfully build on the work WZZM has been doing to serve the Grand Rapids community.'

A native of Parma, Ohio, Baylog holds a bachelor's degree in Communication from Ohio University and an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest that reach more than 87 million U.S. television homes. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

For media inquiries, contact:
Anne Bentley
Vice President, Corporate Communications
703-873-6366
abentley@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:
John Janedis, CFA
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
703-873-6222
jjanedis@TEGNA.com

Disclaimer

Tegna Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 19:29:01 UTC
