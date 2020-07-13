TEGNA : Justice Network to Relaunch as True Crime Network, Creating the First 24/7 True Crime Broadcast Network

One-Stop Destination for True Crime Content to Include Free, On-Demand Streaming Service and Podcasts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that Justice Network, TEGNA’s leading multicast television network featuring crime and investigative programming, is undergoing a comprehensive rebranding and on July 27 will relaunch as True Crime Network. Justice Network is beginning an on-air promotional campaign today to inform viewers of the upcoming True Crime Network rebrand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005157/en/

True Crime Network will offer a unique entertainment experience for true crime fans, integrating the 24/7 multicast network with a free, on-demand streaming service and high-quality true crime podcasts from TEGNA’s VAULT Studios. True Crime Network’s new on-demand streaming service, which will launch this summer, is dedicated exclusively to true crime content and programming. The service will include free, ad-supported on-demand episodes that will be available via web, mobile and connected television apps. The service will initially launch with hundreds of hours of on-demand content from the network’s library. True Crime Network will also include original programs developed from TEGNA stations’ vast library of true crime and investigative content.

“True Crime Network capitalizes on the rapid growth of several distinct segments of media and entertainment: over-the-air television viewing, on-demand and binge streaming, podcasting and the true crime genre,” said Brian Weiss, president and general manager, TEGNA’s entertainment multicast networks. “Our audience has spoken passionately about their desire to binge true crime mystery content. True Crime Network serves our highly-loyal, growing audience of true crime enthusiasts, while our streaming service will offer a free, easily-accessible and exciting experience for all true crime fans.”

The network will also continue to air its popular BeSafe Safety Tips. Hosted by Atlanta Police Sergeant Ralph Woolfolk, the segments provide helpful tips to keep viewers’ families and neighborhoods safer.

True Crime Network’s website, www.truecrimenetworktv.com, and app will also host true crime news powered by TEGNA stations and podcasts produced by TEGNA’s VAULT Studios, in partnership with True Crime Network.

