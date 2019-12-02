TEGNA : Names Rick Rogala President and General Manager at WATN in Memphis

Tysons, VA - TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced Rick Rogala has been appointed president and general manager at WATN and WLMT, TEGNA's ABC and CW affiliate stations in Memphis, Tennessee, effective December 2. Rogala will be relocating to Memphis from his current home in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A senior media executive, Rogala joins WATN from Bespoke Health Media, where he was president and CEO. Bespoke is a content and technology company providing marketing solutions for the healthcare industry.

Prior to Bespoke Media, Rogala was a senior vice president with Nexstar Media Group, responsible for direct operational oversight of 12 markets and the creation and implementation of company-wide sales training and revenue initiatives. He has an intimate knowledge of the Memphis market, having worked closely with WATN when the station was owned by Nexstar. Rogala has also been a general manager at television stations in six markets, including Tampa, Indianapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Grand Rapids, and Little Rock. Stations under his leadership have won major honors, including Emmy® and Edward R. Murrow awards, and a Cronkite Award for political coverage.

'Throughout his distinguished career, Rick has shown a talent for leading teams, serving local audiences, and partnering with local businesses,' said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, TEGNA. 'His in-depth knowledge of the needs of the Memphis market, combined with a collaborative decision-making approach that has always brought out the best in his colleagues make him an ideal fit to lead our team at WATN/WLMT.'

Rogala is a graduate of Ohio University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Demetrios Karoutsos

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

703-873-66327

dkaroutsos@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

John Janedis, CFA

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

703-873-6222

jjanedis@TEGNA.com