TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
TEGNA : Presentation at 2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit to be Webcast

0
11/26/2019 | 10:01am EST

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will provide a live audio webcast of the question and answer session with Victoria Harker, executive vice president and chief financial officer, at the 2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 10:50 a.m. (PT) / 1:50 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

To listen live, go to investors.tegna.com and click on the link for the webcast at the top of the page. Please allow at least 10 minutes to access the link before the presentation begins.

Remarks made at the conference will be archived and available on investors.tegna.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on TEGNA INC.
10:01aTEGNA : Presentation at 2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit to be Webcast
BU
11/07TEGNA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
11/07TEGNA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
11/07TEGNA INC. : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
BU
11/06TEGNA : Presentation at Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference to be Webc..
BU
10/30TEGNA : Promotes Doug Wieder to President and General Manager at WVEC in Norfolk
PU
10/28TEGNA : and FOX Renew Affiliation Agreement
BU
10/24TEGNA : VAULT Studios Announces “Amy Should Be Forty” Podcast
BU
10/22TEGNA : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/21COMSCORE : Announces Agreement with Premion to Provide Measurement for Leading C..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 272 M
EBIT 2019 563 M
Net income 2019 288 M
Debt 2019 3 983 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 7,11x
EV / Sales2019 3,24x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
Capitalization 3 388 M
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,70  $
Last Close Price 15,62  $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC.43.70%3 388
FOX CORPORATION-25.85%21 925
DISCOVERY, INC.30.66%21 578
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.33.33%5 029
HUYA INC.40.63%4 766
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-27.84%4 606
