TEGNA : Presentation at 2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit to be Webcast

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will provide a live audio webcast of the question and answer session with Victoria Harker, executive vice president and chief financial officer, at the 2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 10:50 a.m. (PT) / 1:50 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

To listen live, go to investors.tegna.com and click on the link for the webcast at the top of the page. Please allow at least 10 minutes to access the link before the presentation begins.

Remarks made at the conference will be archived and available on investors.tegna.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005556/en/