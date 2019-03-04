TEGNA : Presentation at the Deutsche Bank Securities 2019 Media, Internet and Telecom Conference to Be Webcast

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will provide a live audio webcast of the
question and answer session with Dave Lougee, president and CEO, and
Victoria Harker, executive vice president and chief financial officer,
at the Deutsche Bank Securities 2019 Media, Internet and Telecom
Conference at 3:40 p.m. (ET) on Monday, March 11, 2019.
To listen live, go to investors.tegna.com
and click on the link for the webcast at the top of the page. Please
allow at least 10 minutes to access the link before the presentation
begins.
Remarks made at the conference will be archived and available on investors.tegna.com.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the
greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two
radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and
information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of
top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all
television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million
adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms.
TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards,
including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy
Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for
advertisers through TEGNA
Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps
businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions
that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top
(OTT) platforms, including Premion,
TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells
empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers
innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
