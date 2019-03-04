TEGNA : Presentation at the Deutsche Bank Securities 2019 Media, Internet and Telecom Conference to Be Webcast

Log in
03/04/2019

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will provide a live audio webcast of the question and answer session with Dave Lougee, president and CEO, and Victoria Harker, executive vice president and chief financial officer, at the Deutsche Bank Securities 2019 Media, Internet and Telecom Conference at 3:40 p.m. (ET) on Monday, March 11, 2019.

To listen live, go to investors.tegna.com and click on the link for the webcast at the top of the page. Please allow at least 10 minutes to access the link before the presentation begins.

Remarks made at the conference will be archived and available on investors.tegna.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2019
