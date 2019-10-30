Log in
TEGNA : Promotes Doug Wieder to President and General Manager at WVEC in Norfolk

0
10/30/2019 | 03:17pm EDT

Tysons, VA - TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that Doug Wieder has been promoted to president and general manager at WVEC, TEGNA's ABC affiliate in Norfolk, VA.

Wieder has been executive news director at WVEC since 2012. He joined the station in 2003 as a senior producer for the evening newscasts before being promoted to executive producer in 2007. Under his leadership, WVEC has won several Emmy® and Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting and news coverage. Wieder has participated in the TEGNA Executive Leadership Program, an executive development program to prepare next generation leaders at the company. Prior to joining TEGNA, he worked as a reporter, anchor and producer at television stations in Richmond, VA, Chattanooga, TN, and Macon, GA.

'Doug is a proven leader who is deeply invested in his team and community,' said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, TEGNA. 'His extensive experience, knowledge of the market, and passion for journalism make him a natural fit to serve the Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina audience and communities.'

Wieder is a cum laude graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. A Georgia native, Wieder has been a resident of Virginia Beach, VA for the last 16 years. He is actively involved with several charities and is a past president of the Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters.

About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching over 38 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

For media inquiries, contact:
Demetrios Karoutsos
Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
703-873-6327
dkaroutsos@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:
John Janedis, CFA
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
703-873-6222
jjanedis@TEGNA.com

Disclaimer

Tegna Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 19:16:02 UTC
