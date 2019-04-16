Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tegna Inc    TGNA

TEGNA INC

(TGNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TEGNA : Receives Five Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 10:30am EDT

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that it has received five Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, more than any other local news organization in the country. The annual Gracie Awards honor outstanding programming by, for and about women and individual achievement in television, radio and interactive media.

TEGNA’s 2019 Gracie Award-winning stations, projects and people include:

  • “Mothers Matter,” which won the Best Local TV Documentary award. This four-part digital episodic investigation was produced by TEGNA investigative teams based at WXIA/11 Alive and WUSA9 with contributions from other TEGNA reporters, producers and researchers to bring to light the high death rate of African American mothers from pregnancy related causes. Newsrooms across TEGNA chose to participate on all platforms to expose the high mortality rates in their own communities. It was TEGNA’s most viewed digital story of the year. The series helped revive a bill in Congress targeting the high maternal mortality rate in the U.S., which was signed by the President in December 2018.
  • WXIA/11 Alive executive producer Erin Peterson, who won the Individual Achievement/Producer in Local TV award for her work on the “Mothers Matter” series. This is the second year she has received this honor.
  • The WUSA9 Impact team, who won the Local TV News Soft News Feature award for the second year in a row. WUSA9 anchor Lesli Foster, executive producer Sarah Gahagan and photojournalist James Hash profiled the “RagBaby Exchange,” which helps shatter negative body image issues for middle-school- age girls. The “RagBaby Exchange” ran as part of a larger effort to spotlight Washington, DC-area non-profits by the Impact unit.
  • KPNX/Phoenix 12 News, which won a Local TV News Program award for their work on “Impact: Sexual Assault Survivors.” From the highest offices in Hollywood, corporate America and even the Supreme Court to small-town backrooms, women are making sure their shared experiences are heard and are creating a societal movement for change and gender equality.
  • KING5 anchor Angela Russell, who won the Local TV On-air Talent award for her work on “Take 5.” This new take on daily TV news talk programming combines innovative storytelling, compelling conversations and interactive technology.

“We’re very proud to be recognized for the work we do to share impactful stories,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “Congratulations to our honorees and to all of the Gracie Award winners who are making a difference.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 37 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEGNA INC
10:30aTEGNA : Receives Five Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards
BU
04/12KARE 11 TO DEBUT FEATURE LENGTH DOCU : Lessons From Lucy Laney Elementary" at MS..
GL
03/28TEGNA : Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for Third Consecutive Year
BU
03/27TEGNA : to Webcast First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May ..
BU
03/20TEGNA : to Acquire 11 Local Television Stations in Eight Markets
BU
03/19TEGNA : Stations Win Four Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Po..
BU
03/15WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. funds focus on media stocks, banks to find value as..
RE
03/07TEGNA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04TEGNA : Presentation at the Deutsche Bank Securities 2019 Media, Internet and Te..
BU
03/01TEGNA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 154 M
EBIT 2019 568 M
Net income 2019 287 M
Debt 2019 2 607 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 12,42
P/E ratio 2020 7,67
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
Capitalization 3 507 M
Chart TEGNA INC
Duration : Period :
Tegna Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,4 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC49.31%3 507
DISCOVERY INC21.46%15 047
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-12.56%5 758
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC48.56%5 344
HUYA INC - ADR43.73%4 850
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC4.70%3 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About