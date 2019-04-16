TEGNA : Receives Five Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that it has received five Gracie
Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, more than any
other local news organization in the country. The annual Gracie Awards
honor outstanding programming by, for and about women and individual
achievement in television, radio and interactive media.
TEGNA’s 2019 Gracie Award-winning stations, projects and people include:
-
“Mothers Matter,” which won the Best Local TV Documentary award. This
four-part digital episodic investigation was produced by TEGNA
investigative teams based at WXIA/11 Alive and WUSA9 with
contributions from other TEGNA reporters, producers and researchers to
bring to light the high death rate of African American mothers from
pregnancy related causes. Newsrooms across TEGNA chose to participate
on all platforms to expose the high mortality rates in their own
communities. It was TEGNA’s most viewed digital story of the year. The
series helped revive a bill in Congress targeting the high maternal
mortality rate in the U.S., which was signed by the President in
December 2018.
-
WXIA/11 Alive executive producer Erin Peterson, who won the Individual
Achievement/Producer in Local TV award for her work on the “Mothers
Matter” series. This is the second year she has received this honor.
-
The WUSA9 Impact team, who won the Local TV News Soft News Feature
award for the second year in a row. WUSA9 anchor Lesli Foster,
executive producer Sarah Gahagan and photojournalist James Hash
profiled the “RagBaby Exchange,” which helps shatter negative body
image issues for middle-school- age girls. The “RagBaby Exchange” ran
as part of a larger effort to spotlight Washington, DC-area
non-profits by the Impact unit.
-
KPNX/Phoenix 12 News, which won a Local TV News Program award for
their work on “Impact: Sexual Assault Survivors.” From the highest
offices in Hollywood, corporate America and even the Supreme Court to
small-town backrooms, women are making sure their shared experiences
are heard and are creating a societal movement for change and gender
equality.
-
KING5 anchor Angela Russell, who won the Local TV On-air Talent award
for her work on “Take 5.” This new take on daily TV news talk
programming combines innovative storytelling, compelling conversations
and interactive technology.
“We’re very proud to be recognized for the work we do to share impactful
stories,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO of media
operations, TEGNA. “Congratulations to our honorees and to all of the
Gracie Award winners who are making a difference.”
