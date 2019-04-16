TEGNA : Receives Five Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that it has received five Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, more than any other local news organization in the country. The annual Gracie Awards honor outstanding programming by, for and about women and individual achievement in television, radio and interactive media.

TEGNA’s 2019 Gracie Award-winning stations, projects and people include:

“Mothers Matter,” which won the Best Local TV Documentary award. This four-part digital episodic investigation was produced by TEGNA investigative teams based at WXIA/11 Alive and WUSA9 with contributions from other TEGNA reporters, producers and researchers to bring to light the high death rate of African American mothers from pregnancy related causes. Newsrooms across TEGNA chose to participate on all platforms to expose the high mortality rates in their own communities. It was TEGNA’s most viewed digital story of the year. The series helped revive a bill in Congress targeting the high maternal mortality rate in the U.S., which was signed by the President in December 2018.

WXIA/11 Alive executive producer Erin Peterson, who won the Individual Achievement/Producer in Local TV award for her work on the “Mothers Matter” series. This is the second year she has received this honor.

The WUSA9 Impact team, who won the Local TV News Soft News Feature award for the second year in a row. WUSA9 anchor Lesli Foster, executive producer Sarah Gahagan and photojournalist James Hash profiled the “RagBaby Exchange,” which helps shatter negative body image issues for middle-school- age girls. The “RagBaby Exchange” ran as part of a larger effort to spotlight Washington, DC-area non-profits by the Impact unit.

KPNX/Phoenix 12 News, which won a Local TV News Program award for their work on “Impact: Sexual Assault Survivors.” From the highest offices in Hollywood, corporate America and even the Supreme Court to small-town backrooms, women are making sure their shared experiences are heard and are creating a societal movement for change and gender equality.

KING5 anchor Angela Russell, who won the Local TV On-air Talent award for her work on “Take 5.” This new take on daily TV news talk programming combines innovative storytelling, compelling conversations and interactive technology.

“We’re very proud to be recognized for the work we do to share impactful stories,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “Congratulations to our honorees and to all of the Gracie Award winners who are making a difference.”

