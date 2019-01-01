Log in
TEGNA INC (TGNA)

TEGNA INC (TGNA)
TEGNA : Statement on Verizon Retransmission Negotiations

01/01/2019

McLEAN, VA - TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today issued the following statement regarding Verizon:

'TEGNA has worked hard to reach a fair, market-based agreement with Verizon in Washington, D.C. (WUSA), Norfolk, VA (WVEC) and Buffalo, NY (WGRZ). We have successfully reached hundreds of deals with cable and satellite providers across the country with no disruption of service, so we are disappointed we could not reach a deal with Verizon.

'We remain hopeful this will get resolved quickly. However, Verizon customers should know our channels remain available on every other service provider in their community as well as many over-the-top (OTT) providers, who offer instant access when viewers sign up. Our station's high-quality news, sports, weather and entertainment programming is also available for free over-the-air and viewers can continue watching our newscasts live on our stations' apps.'

About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry's top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

For media inquiries, contact:
Steve Kidera
Director, Corporate Communications
703-873-6434
skidera@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:
Jeffrey Heinz
Vice President, Investor Relations
703-873-6917
jheinz@TEGNA.com

Disclaimer

Tegna Inc. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 23:03:00 UTC
