TEGNA : Stations Win Four Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) was honored today with four Walter Cronkite
Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism from USC’s
Annenberg School of Journalism’s Norman Lear Center, more than any other
news organization in the country. The Walter Cronkite Awards for
Excellence in Television Political Journalism celebrate the
indispensable role the free press plays in the health of American
democracy.
-
KUSA 9News in Denver, CO won its fourth Brooks Jackson Prize for
Fact-Checking Political Messages in the local broadcast category.
-
WFAA in Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX received its second Cronkite win for the
station’s overall commitment to political coverage.
-
Lilia Luciano of KXTV ABC10 in Sacramento, CA was recognized for her
work in “Puerto Rico Rises,” a four-part special on the aftermath of
Hurricane Maria.
-
Noah Pransky, investigative reporter while at WTSP 10News in Tampa,
FL, was recognized for “Zombie Campaigns,” an innovative local
journalism collaboration with the Tampa Bay Times newspaper.
“I’m proud of the work that our local stations do to keep their
communities informed through critical news, information and special
programming, especially as they make decisions about the issues that
matter most to them through the election process,” said Dave Lougee,
president and CEO, TEGNA. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Walter
Cronkite Awards for Excellence from USC’s Annenberg School of Journalism
and I want to congratulate our stations and colleagues for their
exceptional work.”
For the fourth Cronkite Awards cycle in a row, TEGNA’s 9News was
recognized for its “well researched and well written presentation” with
the Brooks Jackson Prize for Fact-Checking Political Messages. The jury
called out reporter Brandon Rittiman for his “straightforward” segments
and reporter Marshall Zelinger for his “viewer-friendly approach to
fact-checking political ads.” 9News’ reporting proved false claims in
the 2018 Colorado governor’s race, compelling a candidate to acknowledge
an untruth, then a defense of the lie. Ultimately, the candidate lost
the race for the Governor’s office.
In North Texas, where the local and state 2018 elections where among the
most heated in the country, WFAA’s Cronkite Award in the Local Broadcast
Station category recognizes the station’s overall commitment to
political coverage that included state-wide debates, roundtable
discussions, truth tests and long-form reporting pieces on national
security at the southern border. WFAA reporters and producers delivered
political coverage of the 2018 mid-term election that was hailed by the
jury as “creative, diverse, thought-provoking and entertaining.”
Reporter Lilia Luciano of ABC10 in Sacramento was recognized in a
special commendation for enterprise reporting for “Puerto Rico Rises,” a
series focused on the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The jury praised her
reporting for taking “viewers into the eye of two storms – one of
nature, and one political.”
Recognizing his work in the Local Individual Achievement category, Noah
Pransky, previously an investigative reporter at 10News in Tampa, was
singled out for breaking new ground in “Zombie Campaigns.” Together,
10News and the Tampa Bay Times analyzed more than 1 million records
detailing the spending of former U.S. lawmakers and federal candidates
and exposed that more than 100 of the campaigns were still spending,
even though their candidates’ political careers had ended. As a result,
the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) has changed the review process of
campaign spending once a politician has left office. “Zombie Campaigns”
was also recognized with a 2019 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Journalism
Award.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the
greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two
radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and
information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of
top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all
television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million
adults on-air and approximately 37 million across its digital platforms.
TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards,
including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy
Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for
advertisers through TEGNA
Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps
businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions
that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top
(OTT) platforms, including Premion,
TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells
empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers
innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005645/en/