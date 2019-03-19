TEGNA : Stations Win Four Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) was honored today with four Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism from USC’s Annenberg School of Journalism’s Norman Lear Center, more than any other news organization in the country. The Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism celebrate the indispensable role the free press plays in the health of American democracy.

KUSA 9News in Denver, CO won its fourth Brooks Jackson Prize for Fact-Checking Political Messages in the local broadcast category.

WFAA in Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX received its second Cronkite win for the station’s overall commitment to political coverage.

Lilia Luciano of KXTV ABC10 in Sacramento, CA was recognized for her work in “Puerto Rico Rises,” a four-part special on the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Noah Pransky, investigative reporter while at WTSP 10News in Tampa, FL, was recognized for “Zombie Campaigns,” an innovative local journalism collaboration with the Tampa Bay Times newspaper.

“I’m proud of the work that our local stations do to keep their communities informed through critical news, information and special programming, especially as they make decisions about the issues that matter most to them through the election process,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence from USC’s Annenberg School of Journalism and I want to congratulate our stations and colleagues for their exceptional work.”

For the fourth Cronkite Awards cycle in a row, TEGNA’s 9News was recognized for its “well researched and well written presentation” with the Brooks Jackson Prize for Fact-Checking Political Messages. The jury called out reporter Brandon Rittiman for his “straightforward” segments and reporter Marshall Zelinger for his “viewer-friendly approach to fact-checking political ads.” 9News’ reporting proved false claims in the 2018 Colorado governor’s race, compelling a candidate to acknowledge an untruth, then a defense of the lie. Ultimately, the candidate lost the race for the Governor’s office.

In North Texas, where the local and state 2018 elections where among the most heated in the country, WFAA’s Cronkite Award in the Local Broadcast Station category recognizes the station’s overall commitment to political coverage that included state-wide debates, roundtable discussions, truth tests and long-form reporting pieces on national security at the southern border. WFAA reporters and producers delivered political coverage of the 2018 mid-term election that was hailed by the jury as “creative, diverse, thought-provoking and entertaining.”

Reporter Lilia Luciano of ABC10 in Sacramento was recognized in a special commendation for enterprise reporting for “Puerto Rico Rises,” a series focused on the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The jury praised her reporting for taking “viewers into the eye of two storms – one of nature, and one political.”

Recognizing his work in the Local Individual Achievement category, Noah Pransky, previously an investigative reporter at 10News in Tampa, was singled out for breaking new ground in “Zombie Campaigns.” Together, 10News and the Tampa Bay Times analyzed more than 1 million records detailing the spending of former U.S. lawmakers and federal candidates and exposed that more than 100 of the campaigns were still spending, even though their candidates’ political careers had ended. As a result, the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) has changed the review process of campaign spending once a politician has left office. “Zombie Campaigns” was also recognized with a 2019 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Journalism Award.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 37 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

