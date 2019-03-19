Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tegna Inc    TGNA

TEGNA INC

(TGNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TEGNA : Stations Win Four Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:26am EDT

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) was honored today with four Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism from USC’s Annenberg School of Journalism’s Norman Lear Center, more than any other news organization in the country. The Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism celebrate the indispensable role the free press plays in the health of American democracy.

  • KUSA 9News in Denver, CO won its fourth Brooks Jackson Prize for Fact-Checking Political Messages in the local broadcast category.
  • WFAA in Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX received its second Cronkite win for the station’s overall commitment to political coverage.
  • Lilia Luciano of KXTV ABC10 in Sacramento, CA was recognized for her work in “Puerto Rico Rises,” a four-part special on the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
  • Noah Pransky, investigative reporter while at WTSP 10News in Tampa, FL, was recognized for “Zombie Campaigns,” an innovative local journalism collaboration with the Tampa Bay Times newspaper.

“I’m proud of the work that our local stations do to keep their communities informed through critical news, information and special programming, especially as they make decisions about the issues that matter most to them through the election process,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence from USC’s Annenberg School of Journalism and I want to congratulate our stations and colleagues for their exceptional work.”

For the fourth Cronkite Awards cycle in a row, TEGNA’s 9News was recognized for its “well researched and well written presentation” with the Brooks Jackson Prize for Fact-Checking Political Messages. The jury called out reporter Brandon Rittiman for his “straightforward” segments and reporter Marshall Zelinger for his “viewer-friendly approach to fact-checking political ads.” 9News’ reporting proved false claims in the 2018 Colorado governor’s race, compelling a candidate to acknowledge an untruth, then a defense of the lie. Ultimately, the candidate lost the race for the Governor’s office.

In North Texas, where the local and state 2018 elections where among the most heated in the country, WFAA’s Cronkite Award in the Local Broadcast Station category recognizes the station’s overall commitment to political coverage that included state-wide debates, roundtable discussions, truth tests and long-form reporting pieces on national security at the southern border. WFAA reporters and producers delivered political coverage of the 2018 mid-term election that was hailed by the jury as “creative, diverse, thought-provoking and entertaining.”

Reporter Lilia Luciano of ABC10 in Sacramento was recognized in a special commendation for enterprise reporting for “Puerto Rico Rises,” a series focused on the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The jury praised her reporting for taking “viewers into the eye of two storms – one of nature, and one political.”

Recognizing his work in the Local Individual Achievement category, Noah Pransky, previously an investigative reporter at 10News in Tampa, was singled out for breaking new ground in “Zombie Campaigns.” Together, 10News and the Tampa Bay Times analyzed more than 1 million records detailing the spending of former U.S. lawmakers and federal candidates and exposed that more than 100 of the campaigns were still spending, even though their candidates’ political careers had ended. As a result, the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) has changed the review process of campaign spending once a politician has left office. “Zombie Campaigns” was also recognized with a 2019 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Journalism Award.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 37 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEGNA INC
11:26aTEGNA : Stations Win Four Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Po..
BU
03/15WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. funds focus on media stocks, banks to find value as..
RE
03/07TEGNA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04TEGNA : Presentation at the Deutsche Bank Securities 2019 Media, Internet and Te..
BU
03/01TEGNA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
03/01TEGNA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/01TEGNA INC. : Reports Record 2018 Fourth Quarter and Strong Full Year Results
BU
02/21TEGNA : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/07TEGNA : and ABC Renew Affiliation Agreements
BU
01/03TEGNA : and Verizon Reach Multi-Year Carriage Agreement
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 148 M
EBIT 2019 564 M
Net income 2019 285 M
Debt 2019 2 607 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,14
P/E ratio 2020 6,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 3 157 M
Chart TEGNA INC
Duration : Period :
Tegna Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,7 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC34.41%3 157
DISCOVERY INC10.06%13 791
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-4.01%6 405
HUYA INC - ADR79.78%5 668
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC35.58%4 877
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC7.40%4 061
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.